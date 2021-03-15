In less than a week, Harrisonburg City Public Schools will welcome even more students into school buildings as part of the school division’s next stage of reopening.
Superintendent Michael Richards will give the School Board an update today on how preparation has gone for opening schools to 50% of students, including Harrisonburg High School, for the first time since the shutdown last March for the pandemic.
When school reopened for the 2020-21 school year in August, only about 15% of students were learning in person four days a week. HCPS expanded in February to 30% and included elementary and middle school students.
Throughout the reopening process, Richards has not based choices on what other school divisions have done, he has said, or on a pre-determined timeline. Decisions about reopening have been based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as the Virginia Department of Health.
As well as an update on reopening, Richards will discuss the progress for construction of outdoor learning spaces. Richards will present architect plans that include permanent and semi-permanent structures on school campuses.
It has always been in Richards’ plans to construct outdoor learning spaces, he has said, but the COVID-19 pandemic moved up the projects’ priority. The outdoor learning spaces will play a big part in the school division’s extensive summer school program. Richards hopes to have outdoor spaces mostly finished by the time the four-week program begins in late June, he has said. The summer school program will be five days a week and free to all students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade.
Although the summer program is not required, it is highly encouraged.
