Maggie Hagy has not seen her students in over a year. The Keister Elementary School teacher, unlike many other Harrisonburg City Public School teachers, has been teaching virtually exclusively since the pandemic hit in March of last year.
On Monday, Hagy — dressed like a "dino fairy" — got to see students walk through the front door and lead them in music lessons in-person.
"It was like watching joy walk through the doors," Hagy said. "I can't tell you how excited I was to see them."
Monday marked the next step in the city schools' reopening plan. HCPS began the school year in August with only 10% of students in the classroom. That percentage as increased slowly as state and federal health and school guidelines have indicated that it is safe to do so. Schools went from 10% to 15%, then to 30% and, on Monday, 50% of students were in the classroom.
To mark the occasion, schools partook in their own welcome back celebrations. At Keister, students were greeted by teachers in costume, balloons in front of the school, messages in the windows and bubbles.
Hagy described being back in the school and seeing students like she was experiencing a "celebrity sighting."
In total, about 2,000 students returned to the classroom Monday. Keister welcomed back more than 200 students. And for the first time since March 2020, Harrisonburg High School received some students, mainly freshman and seniors who need to play catch up after a year of virtual learning.
Superintendent Michael Richards visited most of the schools on Monday and said that everything went smoothly. The schools are on slightly different arrival and release schedules due to transportation issues. Currently, guidelines state that only one student can be seated per bus seat, severely limiting how many students can be transported at a time.
Harrisonburg City Schools will be utilizing outdoor classroom spaces as the weather continues to improve.
There are plans for getting more seniors in the classroom after Spring Break in order for them to be able to socialize with their peers before graduation.
