On Thursday, Harrisonburg reported 2,036 cumulative COVID-19 cases after 47 new cases were recorded by the Virginia Department of Health.
The city reported its first case on March 12 and passed 1,000 cumulative cases on July 17. The city recorded its second 1,000 cases in less than half the time it took to reach the first 1,000.
September has already become the city’s largest month of COVID-19 cases, Paul Helmuth, administrative officer for the Harrisonburg Fire Department, told City Council during its Tuesday meeting.
On Monday, James Madison University reported over 1,000 cumulative cases, with all but four being students.
JMU reported 1,144 cumulative cases on Thursday, with more than half, 625, recovered. JMU defines recovered as having tested positive more than 10 days prior, according to a COVID-19 update on the school’s website Thursday.
Harrisonburg reported 143 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday — the highest single day of new cases since the first city patient tested positive on March 12, according to VDH data.
There is more to the data than it first appears, city staff said Tuesday. Delays in localities getting relevant COVID-19 data and a server being down Sunday could have contributed to the sudden spike in cases, staff said.
JMU students who spoke to the Daily News-Record expressed concern about contracting the virus while being on campus, being asymptomatic and then passing COVID-19 to at-risk members of the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County community.
JMU began in-person instruction on Aug. 26. The number of cases and average new cases per day have increased since Aug. 27.
However, JMU transitioned its classes, with some exceptions, to online by Labor Day after announcing “temporarily” ceasing most in-person instruction due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and a vanishing number of isolation/quarantine beds available.
The city also reported its 34th death Monday, according to data from VDH. Rockingham County has recorded 20 deaths.
The combined 54 deaths in the city and county account for most of the 64 deaths across the Central Shenandoah Health District. Only two other localities in the district have recorded more than one COVID-19 death — Waynesboro with three fatalities and Augusta with four.
The district includes Harrisonburg and Rockingham, along with the counties of Augusta, Rockbridge, Bath and Highland and the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro, Lexington and Buena Vista.
Most of the deaths were among residents 80 years or older, with 18 deaths in residents aged 70 to 79, 15 deaths in residents 60 to 69 and six deaths in residents 50 to 59. No one younger than 50 has died from COVID-19 in the district.
In Harrisonburg, the largest increase in cases is in the young population cohorts of people between 10 and 19 as well as young people aged 20 to 29, Helmuth said Tuesday.
The VDH data for Harrisonburg’s cases is not broken down by age.
Nearly 95% of the people who die from COVID-19 have a compounding health issue, and younger populations, such as college students, are not the most at-risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
But multiple students told the Daily News-Record their concern is that when they go out to do necessary things, such as work or buy groceries, they may pass it to someone with a compounding health issue, such as diabetes, for whom the death rate after contracting COVID-19 is much higher.
