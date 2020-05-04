The city of Harrisonburg plans to lay off most part-time employees, effective next week, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City spokesman Michael Parks said an exact number of layoffs was unavailable on Monday as staff work to have the figure by the middle of the week.
The announcement was part of a broader effort to reduce costs as the city's revenue streams have been sacked by the new coronavirus.
According to a press release, city officials estimate that Harrisonburg will lose up to $4 million in projected local revenue this fiscal year, which ends June 30.
According to Parks, the estimate is based on figures from March, but the city is expecting funds to be at similar levels or worse in April.
“For the past two months, we have navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic with an important goal of maintaining core services to our residents, while protecting and supporting every employee with the City of Harrisonburg,” City Manager Eric Campbell said in the release. “But, as the pandemic continues having an impact on our community, it is now clear that we must take action in order to continue providing core services at a time when we have seen the loss of millions of dollars of vital funds.”
In addition to the layoffs, city officials implemented a hiring freeze on all nonessential positions; reduced department operating expenses for nonessential services; stopped capital outlay purchases for nonessential projects or those funded with outside revenue; delayed nonessential capital projects except those funded by outside revenue; and suspended nonessential staff travel.
Parks said there are no plans yet for how the city's budget will be impacted for fiscal 2020-21.
Staff members are speaking with department directors individually regarding the layoffs, according to Parks, and city staff were notified of the layoffs “first thing” on Monday.
“This is absolutely something we did not want to do, but as we continue to see the financial turmoil to our businesses and families by COVID-19, it’s kind of important to remember that City Hall is facing similar struggles,” Mayor Deanna Reed said.
Parks and Reed said the city would try to rehire many, if not all, of the employees who will be laid off as soon as possible.
“It’s extremely difficult knowing that these tough decisions we are making this week will impact employees that are dedicated to Harrisonburg,” Reed said.
Staunton fired 64 part-time employees in mid-April in response to revenue hits from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a story in the News Leader.
