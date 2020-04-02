Sens. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and Mark Warner, D-Va., announced that Harrisonburg would receive $314,293 in Community Development Block Grants for housing assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m glad that significant funding from the coronavirus relief package we passed last week will go directly towards supporting the Harrisonburg community during this crisis,” Kaine said in an Thursday email. “I’ll keep fighting to make sure people across Virginia get the federal resources they need.”
Michael Parks, the director of communications for the city, in a Thursday morning email said it was “too early” for the city to comment on the funds.
“We will be taking a look at this announcement and discussing what it means for Harrisonburg shortly,” Parks said. “But we will need to fully understand how this effort will operate before we can comment on its impact locally.”
The entire package contains over $52 million for nearly 35 localities across the commonwealth.
Among those localities, Staunton is slated to receive $207,590 and Winchester would receive $133,624, according to the press release.
-- Staff Reports
