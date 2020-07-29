Harrisonburg officials announced Wednesday that the city will begin reopening municipal facilities starting on Monday, including City Hall, Westover Skate Park and the Hardesty-Higgins House.
City facilities have been closed to the public since March 23 following the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the area.
There will be limitations to entering buildings once reopened, such as all visitors will be required to wear a face mask and social distance from others. There will be a limited number of visitors inside buildings at any given time.
Michael Parks, director of communications for the city, said that when possible, visitors should use the city’s website or call City Hall first to see if their service could be accomplished online or by phone before visiting in person.
Parks is also asking residents to remember that reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic is still a very “fluid situation” in the area.
“Our COVID-19 numbers are trending in the right direction, but it only takes one case to exacerbate the spread and put our community in a place where we see a regression in reopening,” he said. “If people do not wear masks, practice social distancing, wash their hands and stay home if they are sick, we may quickly see ourselves in a situation like Hampton Roads where more restrictions return to Harrisonburg.”
On Tuesday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced new measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Hampton Roads region by prohibiting alcohol sales after 10 p.m., requiring all food establishments to close by midnight and limiting indoor dining to 50% capacity.
While Harrisonburg and Hampton Roads are different, practicing safety measures remains vital across the commonwealth, Parks said.
"We have many different communities in Harrisonburg -- James Madison University, Eastern Mennonite University, very culturally diverse neighborhoods, business districts and more -- but we all together make up one Friendly City,” he said. “It's vital that we all do our part to protect the health and wellness of ourselves, our families, our neighbors, our colleagues and everyone else in Harrisonburg.”
