Two weeks ago the Harrisonburg School Board agreed that the school division should pivot the fall semester to online-only learning for most students, as opposed to the blended learning that had originally been approved, in light of new research.
During a meeting Tuesday, School Board members got a better idea of what that will look like exactly. An extensive presentation of virtual learning, as well as how the arts will be offered, was given by Superintendent Michael Richards for the board’s approval at a subsequent meeting.
While most students will be learning online exclusively this coming fall, according to the proposed plan, a small number of vulnerable students, such as English language learners and students with disabilities, will be invited to participate in in-person learning four days a week.
For most Harrisonburg City Public Schools students, it is being proposed that the school year begin virtually Aug. 31 for high school students and Sept. 8 for middle and elementary school students.
The week prior will be used for the distribution of materials and devices.
Virtual learning will include grading, assignments, frequent teacher-student interaction, and at this point, Standards of Learning tests. Synchronous teacher-student learning is built in at every level:
-Kindergarten through second grade: schedule will include one hour of synchronous learning in the morning for math and language arts instruction, one hour of independent learning, an hour of movement and play and time in the afternoon for enrichment and intervention
-Third through fifth grade: similar to K-2 except with two hours of synchronous learning in the morning
-Sixth through eighth grade: alternating days of core classes and electives, day begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 1:40 p.m., also includes physical education
-Ninth through 12th grade: Four hours of synchronous learning four days a week, two hours on Wednesday. Day begins at 8 a.m. and concludes 12:50 p.m. with a break for lunch.
In addition to the outline for how academics will be presented in a few weeks, a presentation was given on the arts and how it will be offered.
The greatest obstacle the school division faced was in building a new curriculum based on virtual learning. Google Classrooms and Canvas Courses have been used to create programs at all levels and include:
-K-5 Visual Art and Music
-6-8 Visual Art, Drama, Band, Strings, Chorus
-9-12 Piano, Art I, Fine Arts Academy
There are costs associated with these program offerings, both in terms of technology and content packets. The additional technology cost is $15,980. The proposed cost of visual arts packets for all students is $46,688, and the cost of music packets is $7,700. These costs replace shared materials in a normal year.
For more information and details about the proposed virtual learning plan for HCPS go to the school division website.
