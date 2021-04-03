As Harrisonburg prepares to present its proposed budget to council later this month, Michael Parks, city spokesperson, said much is yet to be decided on capital projects and potential tax changes.
"There are a lot of things in flux," Parks said Thursday.
One of these things is the second high school.
"City staff has not made a decision how we will move forward on HHS2, if that will be able to happen this year," Park said.
He said city staff, City Council and the School Board are still working on finalizing “benchmarks” — positions of the economy and market that need to be met before the project can be restarted. It was paused for one year on April 30.
Harrisonburg's real estate tax rate is 86 cents per $100 of assessed value — which was slated to increase 13 cents to cover the bonds for the new high school.
In May, City Council approved a $281 million budget, which included no new tax increases and $468,000 reduction in funding for Heritage Oaks Golf Course. By June, the entire budget had to be slashed by 4%, or $11.2 million, due to revenue shortfalls from the pandemic economic downturn.
The municipally operated 205-acre golf course was the subject of division for many city residents going back to its construction in the late 1990s. It was expected to turn a profit by 2006, but has always operated at a loss.
In May, roughly 400 people walked the course after it was shuttered due to the pandemic to show support for the facility; over a thousand others signed a petition to close it for good. The course has since reopened.
City Council asked staff to set up a study of the course’s operations and finances in response to the petition and protest. The study began earlier this year and is expected to be completed by the end of spring. Parks said the information from the study will help City Council come to a decision on how it wants to proceed with the facility.
Other projects also require funding from city residents.
On March 11, City Council's last meeting before the pandemic shutdowns, Public Utilities Director Mike Collins told council the department is looking to increase water rates. The increase would raise funds for roughly $60 million worth of needed infrastructure.
The proposal from the department was to raise rates by 4% annually until 2031 and sewer rates by 2.5% annually between 2022 and 2029. The increase would translate to roughly 60 cents a month per household based on usage levels, Collins said in March 2020.
The proposal for an expansion at the crowded Middle River Regional Jail is another potential budget expense for the city. The city has a 14.8% stake in the facility. A potential expansion or renovation plan must be approved by four of five of the localities on the authority board to proceed.
If such expansion plans are approved by the General Assembly, the state will contribute 25% of the cost.
City Council members Laura Dent, George Hirschmann and Sal Romero will tour the facility today to gather information about the jail.
The Daily News-Record filed a Freedom of Information Act request for draft budget documents, but the city denied the request, citing state code that allows localities to be exempt from providing City Manager working papers.
Rockingham County provided its first round of draft budget documents to the Daily News-Record in February without a Freedom of Information Act request.
Parks said the city does not want confusion about what will or will not be in the final proposed budget to council since the situation is constantly changing.
“Some things we're considering doing this morning may be, by the afternoon, off the table,” Parks said Thursday.
However, Megan Rhyne of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said she was “uncomfortable” with the citation of the budget being a City Manager’s working document as an exemption for the FOIA since other members of staff also have a hand in crafting the budget, such as department heads.
“The issue is that budget proposals change all the time. That's why they're proposals,” Rhyne said.
She said keeping the public informed even about what's on the table helps improve public debate and input around the budget when it is publicized.
“If the public doesn't know about what's on offer, they don't know what to say when given the chance to at the public hearing about that budget,” Rhyne said.
Another compounding issue with the city budget is calculating how the newest funds from the federal American Rescue Plan can be spent, according to Parks.
Harrisonburg is estimated to receive $13.32 million from the act. Previously, the city received two rounds of $4.6 million from the CARES Act passed on March 27, 2020. The money came with certain stipulations on how much could be allocated to certain purposes, such as business support or local virus response.
“We're not trying to avoid talking about these things," Parks said. "It's that none of these decisions have been made yet."
