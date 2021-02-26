Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening changing to all rain overnight. Low around 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening changing to all rain overnight. Low around 35F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.