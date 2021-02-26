In roughly the next week, sheriff deputies plan to hand-deliver up to 120 jury summonses to Harrisonburg and Rockingham County residents in anticipation of the resumption of jury trials next month.
The local circuit court hasn’t held a jury trial since March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A letter from the Supreme Court of Virginia dated Feb. 16 allows the court to resume immediately, but a jury trial isn’t likely to be set until mid-March.
Chaz Haywood, clerk of the Rockingham County Circuit Court, said jury safety is his top priority.
He said a combination of technology, social distancing, mask wearing and good ol' fashioned elbow grease will be among the precautions.
“We’re all pitching in,” Haywood said. “I have no problem picking up a spray bottle.”
Since the last trial, the county has installed new Aerisa Model 8000 Bi-Polar Ionization Units to provide additional air purification.
On nice weather days, windows in the courtroom will be opened to allow additional air flow, Haywood said.
Haywood said the courthouse’s three courtrooms would likely all come into play during a jury trial.
All jury trials will take place in the main courtroom on the second floor, with a second courtroom being used as a jury deliberation room.
In the main courtroom, masked jurors will sit in the spread-out gallery instead of the jury box.
On the day of the trial, potential jurors will first check in at Court Square Theater. Potential jurors will arrive at varying times to avoid large crowds. They will then be brought to the courthouse in groups for questioning from the attorneys and judge.
The process will continue until all jurors for the case are selected.
As part of the restart plan, spectators won’t be allowed in the courtroom, but will be able to watch a live feed set up in the County Administration Building.
Nicole Terrell, victim-witness coordinator for the Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, said she’s eager to get the trials started.
“For victims, it’s a huge victory,” she said. “We have to get them to the point where they can find closure.”
Attorney Aaron Cook said the plan is a start, but some changes might need to be made.
Cook was among a group of attorneys to meet with judges this week to discuss the plan.
“It’s going to take some time to work through it,” he said. “I think we will find some things that will need to be tweaked.”
One of his main conflicts with the plan is the public being shut out of the main courtroom.
“I have a concern about the public not being allowed in,” Cook said. “A public jury trial needs to have the public in the courtroom.”
While it’s unclear what case will go to trial first, Cook said, there might not be a rush by some attorneys to get their cases in front of a jury.
That’s because, beginning July 1, juries will no longer sentence those they convict. Instead, a judge will issue the punishment.
Cook said some cases might be beneficial for jury sentencing.
“I don’t see that happening in most cases,” he said.
