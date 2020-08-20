For years, basketball coaches heard the word “bubble” and responded with a cringe.
But in the era of COVID-19, a college basketball bubble doesn’t necessarily refer to the state of limbo between security in an NCAA Tournament berth and a consolation prize of finishing the season in the NIT. Instead, the bubble, as in a secured location to play games with the virus still raging, delivers to some a sense of hope the 2020-21 season could actually be played on time.
“It’s a cool idea,” JMU women’s coach Sean O’Regan said. “But there is no telling what is going to happen next week, let alone two months from now.”
The NBA and WNBA have each successfully resumed play inside bubbles in Florida. The NHL has done something similar at two locations in Canada. It’s enough to get at least some people discussing the idea as a way to save the upcoming college basketball season.
Plenty of people with varying degrees of authority have suggested bubble approaches for the regular season and no less than NCAA president Mark Emmert has addressed the idea of playing the NCAA Tournament in a bubble setting.
"There's a way to do it,” Emmert said. “Will it be normal? Of course not. Will it create other conflicts and challenges? Of course. But is it doable? Yeah. We want to make it work for these students."
But at this point there’s more guesses than solid answers on what college basketball bubbles would look like. The NBA and WNBA have sequestered players, coaches and staff for weeks at Disney World and IMG Academy to create an environment with as limited exposure to outside influences as possible. Doing that on the college level obviously presents challenges.
The Athletic, a national sports website, presented a plan that would include sending about eight teams to various locations around the country. In The Athletic’s version of a college hoops bubble, JMU would host a pod with Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Marshall, VCU, VMI and Radford coming to Harrisonburg.
VCU athletic director Ed McLaughlin and Richmond coach Chris Mooney each said to the Richmond Times-Dispatch that Virginia’s capital city might be an ideal location to bring in several regional teams for a regular season bubble that may last weeks.
Another idea might be continued on-campus testing before bringing a handful of teams to a single location every week or two. Emmert suggested the possibility of a 32-team NCAA Tournament in an NBA-style bubble.
Regardless of what shape the season takes, most believe preparing for a variety of options is the sensible thing to do.
“The bubble theories, I think everybody is trying to outguess the virus,” Bill Coen, the Northeastern coach who is also on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Basketball Coaches said. “I think we have to stay as nimble as possible and be as creative as possible. But I think there is such a commitment level in trying to get some kind of a season in, whether that is on schedule starting Nov. 10, or delayed. They’ve been very deliberate in decision making and haven’t made any fast decisions because there is more and more new information coming in everyday.”
