Madison Lane was told what most people are told before starting college — it’s going to be the best four years of your life.
“They say it’s where you’re going to meet the people you’re going to be friends with for the rest of your life, where you’re going to meet the people who will be in your wedding,” Lane said.
But it’s hard to see that happening when Lane, a sophomore at James Madison University, is taking classes from her bedroom in New York.
When cases of COVID-19 began to spike on campus, students were told classes would be going online for at least the time being, and those living on campus were asked to go home.
While that primarily concerned freshmen, Lane also lived on campus in the Grace Street Apartments with three roommates. Although she considered applying to stay on campus, she really didn’t see the point.
Lane originally chose JMU for a number of reasons. She wanted to stand out from her peers and was offered a spot in the Honors College. She wanted to be out of state with a decent distance from home. Harrisonburg’s about seven hours from her hometown. She wanted to go where no one from her high school was going, and she wanted to have plenty of opportunities.
Lane’s freshman year was great, she said. She declared a double major in psychology and Spanish and a minor in international studies. She is on the prelaw track. Lane was even making plans to study abroad.
And while all of those things are still true, it’s hard to feel like a college student at all, Lane said.
She saw a tweet recently that said “no students are learning this semester, we’re just turning in assignments.”
That’s how this semester has felt for Lane. She logs in for the lectures, but feels she’s just listening so she can complete the assignment and then move on to the next thing.
“I’m in my bedroom every day,” Lane said, adding that she knows this situation is not unique to JMU but she misses the on-campus culture.
And although in-person classes will resume on Oct. 5 and students are being allowed to move back on campus, Lane said she’s not sure what the point of that would be. Living out of state, it was a trek just to move in the first time only to be told a week and a half later that she had to move home. She hasn’t made a decision about returning to campus this semester.
“It’s not an ideal situation, but I’m hopefully about next semester,” Lane said.
Lilly Byrne is also an Honors College student, like Lane. But unlike Lane, Byrne, a junior accounting major, she has remained in Harrisonburg this whole time. And therefore her day is a bit more “normal.”
“I play on the women’s lacrosse team here, so with classes online I typically go to lift first thing in the morning, then I have all my classes virtually until about 11 a.m. and then have the rest of the day to work on homework and attend Zoom meetings until practice at about 4 p.m,” Byrne said. “Typically during the day I have several Zoom meetings, whether it be with my College of Business group, office hours or lacrosse team meetings.”
Although she is doing most of her classes at her apartment, Byrne said it still feels like “college,” because she gets to be with her friends. But she misses the atmosphere of having everyone on campus.
Byrne said she is excited about students return to campus because the libraries and recreation center will be more lively. In terms of classes, however, all of hers have more than 50 people, so they will remain online.
Byrne said the biggest challenge has been not being able to form relationships with her professors as she has done in the past.
Roxy Fisher is an international affairs major with a minor in Russian. She is in her third year but plans to graduate a year early.
Life on campus has not been easy her last year. While her schedule is pretty regular, the lack of campus culture has led her to spend more time at coffee shops and businesses in Harrisonburg than on campus.
“I am taking five courses, four of which are synchronous. All of my classes are morning classes. In the morning I often do my Zoom classes on campus in either the library or the Honors College basement, but if I slept in a little extra I sometimes just do them in my bedroom,” Fisher said. “For lunch I will either meet with a friend to eat socially distanced outside or eat in my room while FaceTiming someone. In the afternoon I will often study at a coffee shop in Harrisonburg and go for a walk or take a group exercise class at UREC. In the evening I tend to hang out with my roommates some and relax.”
As much as Fisher said she would love to have a normal on-campus environment, she is not optimistic about students returning and feels they will likely be sent home for a second time in a week or two. The process will be chaotic, she predicts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.