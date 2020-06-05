As meetings continue to be held virtually, Timberville Town Council will accept comments for the proposed budget in writing prior to council’s June 11 meeting.
After two months of no meetings, the town released its proposed $2.1 million budget for fiscal year 2020-21 on Thursday, which showed a slight increase in revenue from taxes that were feared to have been impacted by COVID-19.
“The personal property tax, meals tax and utility license tax revenues are trending higher than our projections for the current fiscal year, which is why we show some increase for those lines in the proposed budget for next fiscal year,” said Town Manager Austin Garber.
Garber said, overall, the proposed budget is “pretty slim,” and there are no proposed rate or fee increases.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic hitting in the middle of budget season, Garber and town staff had to go back through the draft of the budget and make adjustments, particularly in a few revenue categories as town staff tried to anticipate the longer term effects of the pandemic.
There were several cuts made within the town’s General Fund spending, including decreasing the budget for computer maintenance by 63.6% and training and seminars by 83.3%, making an overall 0.7% decrease from the fiscal year 2020-21 budget compared to the adopted fiscal 2019-20 budget.
Areas where more funding was allocated included the police department, public safety training, repair and maintenance for Christmas lights, supplies for park expenditures and advertising.
“Overall, the proposed budget for FY 2020-21 is 10.77% less than the current year’s budget,” he said.
All comments on the budget should be emailed to Garber at townmanager@townoftimberville.com or by mailing comments to the town office.
“We will have phone lines available for comments during the hearings, although we are asking people to get their comments to us in writing prior to the meeting, if possible,” Garber said.
Residents who want to call in and comment during the hearing starting at 7:20 p.m. can call 540-896-7058.
