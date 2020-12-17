Like everything else during the pandemic, finding new ways to address existing problems has required creativity, patience and most importantly, communication.
It was hard to know back in March exactly how the social isolation that came with virtual learning and not socializing in person was going to affect K-12 student mental health. That was going to be a question that was answered along the way.
But it was clear that existing mental health issues, as well as behavioral issues, all of which affect learning, were going to have to be addressed in new ways. Removing the element of in-person meeting was going to pose challenges.
It's something that April Howard, chief officer for student support for Harrisonburg City Public Schools, has been working on with her team of counselors, behavioral specialists and social workers since March. Now, as the holidays approach, they are assessing what has been accomplished and what still needs to be addressed.
"Social isolation has taken a toll on everyone," Howard said. "Because we are limited in what we can do in person, we've had to be creative in many ways."
Making sure that student needs don't fall through the cracks was a first priority. Counselors have been instrumental in following up with families and students to make sure they have the resources they need for those with existing mental health needs.
Then, providing resources for those students and staff who may be struggling with increased anxiety, internalization of concerns, and depression, all of which are not new but have increased, has been the goal of student support services, Howard said.
Resources such as a virtual relaxation room, resilience kits, expressive art workshops, virtual social gatherings for older students, and professional development for both families and staff have been key.
Teachers have been given resources on topics such as building relationships, managing emotions over Zoom, Google Meet exhaustion, and goal setting.
Additionally, the school division will provide resources for families in the new year on topics to be determined, Howard said.
While many of the resources provided to students and staff come directly from those in mental health support for the school division, HCPS is also partnering with the McNulty Center for Children and Families, which provides two full-time counselors who work in the schools.
The Rockingham County School Board received an update Monday on additional mental health support that has been added this year. Four new high school behavioral specialist assistants have been added, as well as a new program called Strong Starts at both Plains Elementary School and Peak View Elementary School.
Strong Starts is an non-individualized education program program that serves students from all the elementary schools but at Plains and Peak View.
So far this school year, 225 Rockingham County Public Schools students have been supported through various mental and behavioral support services and programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.