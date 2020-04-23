Registered nurse Holly Huffman watched in amazement as a convoy of area police officers, firefighters, rescue squad members and other essential workers took a lap around Sentara RMH Medical Center on Wednesday afternoon.
As they approached the emergency room entrance, the fleet of city and county vehicles stopped. Everyone in the vehicles exited and gave about 100 hospital staff members a round of applause.
The employees, many holding signs expressing their appreciation, returned the applause.
“It’s exciting,” said Huffman, who added the hospital’s leadership and the community have done so much to show their appreciation. “It’s an honor. We’re seeing heroes honoring other heroes.”
Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed was among those applauding. She said the staff members are risking their safety to help COVID-19 patients and keep the community safe.
“It’s honorable to be on the front lines,” Reed said. “They’re putting their lives on the line. I’m concerned and worried. They’re in our thoughts and prayers.”
Deputy Fire Chief Matt Tobia said the Sentara RMH staff are the true front-line heroes.
“We engage with one patient at a time … they are caring for all of the patients,” he said. “Any opportunity to say ‘thank you’ is one we should take advantage of.”
Police Chief Eric English echoed his statements.
“People say that we’re on the front line, but if there’s a front line in front of the front line, it’s them,” English said. “We just want to show our appreciation.”
In addition to RMH, the convoy visited Fairway Drive, Emerald Drive, Blue Stone Hills Drive, Chestnut Ridge Drive, Fieldale Place, Wine Drive, King Edwards Way, Lois Lane, Bradley Drive and Hunters Road to show support to neighbors.
The city started the convoys at the beginning of the month and continued visiting different neighborhoods every Wednesday at 2 p.m.
The city plans one more convoy next Wednesday. HPD plans to publicize the route on its Facebook page in the days before the convoy.
Denise Hisey, who has been a Harrisonburg school bus driver since 1996, said the neighborhood stops are a chance to see students again.
“I miss seeing their shiny, smiling faces and them saying, ‘good morning,’” Hisey said.
