The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County have founded the COVID-19 HR Community Response Fund to centralize resources for local nonprofits, according to a joint press release.
All of the money raised for the fund will go to “recovery efforts,” according to the release, which will be guided by a team to organizations that address childcare, homelessness and hunger to continue to help despite the pandemic.
The two groups have recognized several areas where funds are needed, such as essential medicine and food to be delivered to are residents who are isolated or quarantined, costs of living supports for rent, mortgages and utilities, and workers who may be impacted by the short-term closure of the business they work at in the wake of the new coronavirus' spread.
Seed money will come from the organizations, with Community Foundation providing $70,000 and United Way also putting forward money at an amount to be announced later this week.
— Staff Reports
