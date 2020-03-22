Local veterans groups are making changes, yet staying true to the camaraderie that binds them, to keep members safe as well as surrounded by friendly and understanding voices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The biggest problem we have is we cannot go to their house because of the virus, of course, and we cannot socialize because of the virus,” said Michael Angel Nicolas, the commanding officer of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 632 in Harrisonburg.
“We are completely isolated from being with them,” Nicolas said.
He said many veterans’ lodges in the Valley have temporarily closed their doors, but as of Saturday, VFW Post 632 was still open and Nicolas was enforcing the 10-person limit mandated to reduce the spread of the virus.
“It’s very hard for veterans, especially veterans of foreign wars,” he said. “We come here, talk about our time spent through war and to socialize.”
Most of the veterans who frequent the lodge are over 60, according to Nicolas, putting them in the at-risk category for COVID-19, which is more dangerous to those who are older and with health complications.
“They don’t have no place to go,” he said.
In response, the lodge’s chaplain, Bill Marion Sr., a Vietnam war veteran and ordained minister, has been making calls to all the members of VFW Post 632, regardless of when they were last at the lodge.
“That was the best thing we could think of,” Marion said.
However, he said one obstacle is that his number shows up as unknown, and some members may not pick up the phone, mistaking his call for a scam.
“I treat it as pastoral work,” he said, addressing veterans’ concerns outside the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nicolas said the calls also help them figure out how to help veterans, such as getting food and other supplies to those who cannot go out.
Marion said he plans to give a report to the lodge in the near future on what he hears back from people about their needs.
“I try to be what I’m supposed to be,” Marion said.
Marion also said COVID-19 has affected how fellow veterans can visit members in hospice care, as well as Veterans Affairs medical appointments.
Nicolas said the post has had to cancel a slew of events, including its 99th anniversary celebration, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tom Snook, the secretary for the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1061 of Harrisonburg, said the VVA has also canceled regular meetings, which draw around 100 people, and even a statewide gathering.
Snook said, like VFW Post 632, VVA Chapter 1061 is keeping in touch with members over the phone on an “almost daily basis.”
He said younger members and their families’ are also bringing supplies to older veterans’ homes to keep their chances of contracting the virus low.
Snook said there are no plans to change the social support delivery of goods for fellow veterans yet.
“It will continue because [the need] doesn’t stop just because the virus is appearing,” he said. “We just keep right on going.”
Representatives of VFW Post 9292 in Elkton and American Legion Post 27 in Dayton could not be reached over the weekend.
