When CVS announced last week it would bring 26,000 vaccines a week to the commonwealth, Virginia Department of Health staff immediately reached out to try and coordinate a system because it was not notified before the company's announcement.
The subsequent short amount of time for coordination meant the state's vaccine registration system could not be combined with that of CVS, according to Dr. Danny Avula, state vaccine coordinator.
"The real challenge with CVS was not having more lead time to address this concern," Avula said.
He said CVS ran into technological issues it couldn't overcome to combine the systems in the short amount of time. This has led to problems with making sure people who already preregistered with VDH were prioritized in getting appointments with CVS.
“It was a bit of a roller coaster,” Avula said in a Tuesday press call.
It’s “not an ideal rollout” but VDH is still “thankful” the federal program is getting more vaccines into the commonwealth, Avula said.
One idea VDH and CVS had was to limit who could access the online registration so the health departments could have a day or two to schedule those who are preregistered with local health systems for the available CVS appointments, according to Avula.
"Even though it would be a massive staff commitment, we wanted to try to honor the place of the people on our lists. We would have done the work," Avula said.
On Feb. 4, CVS announced it would begin taking appointments for vaccines on Tuesday with inoculations beginning at 36 locations, including in Harrisonburg, the next day.
And when registration opened, Virginia residents 65 and older signed up, whether they had pre-registered with VDH or not, according to CVS and Avula.
“Appointments were filled quickly today due to the limited supply of vaccine we will be receiving. Additional appointments will open as we receive additional doses next week,” CVS spokesperson Amy Thibault said in a Tuesday email.
VDH does not know how many people who signed up with CVS have also pre-registered with a local health department.
“There are tens of thousands of people who are in line through those pre-registration lists,” Avula said.
In addition, since the systems cannot be combined, people will have their names on two lists to get a vaccine and will likely go to the first available. This could lead to VDH keeping someone who's already been vaccinated in its queue, creating delays for patients further down the line.
"There will be some unnecessary work done as we reach out and schedule people," Avula said.
CVS will be checking IDs to make sure those who are coming in for appointments are the correct person and are 65 or older, he said.
CVS delayed its vaccination appointments in the city from Thursday to Friday, according to a Monday evening email from Thibault.
A Monday evening CVS statement said the delay is "in order to ensure in-store availability.”
The criteria decided at the "11th hour" on Monday had two questions to sign up for a CVS appointment, according to Avula: Is the person trying to get a CVS appointment 65 and older and are they pre-registered with a health department?
However, there is no way to verify the second point of criteria through the CVS system because it is separate from local health districts, according to Avula.
"CVS couldn't offer a better way to safeguard that for us," Avula said.
VDH and CVS discussed a way to make sure residents 65 and older who had already pre-registered with VDH would be put in line first on the CVS system.
“But they were not able to deliver a technological solution that would allow us to pre-register people who were already waiting on our lists,” Avula said.
On Thursday, any resident 65 and over will be able to search for a CVS vaccine appointment whether they have pre-registered with the health department or not, according to Thibault.
CVS will not be publicizing which CVS locations will be hosting vaccine appointments because of constant supply changes, Thibault said.
CVS is part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, and the pharmacy chain will be receiving the vaccines directly from the federal government, according to a previous email from Thibault. Those interested in registering to receive a vaccine through CVS can go to the CVS website, use the CVS app and those without internet access can call (800) 746-7287, according to Thibault. Walk-in vaccinations won’t be available, she said.
Those eligible to begin the sign-up process for a vaccine appointment through the health districts are health care workers and residents at long-term care facilities, adults over the age of 65, child care providers and K-12 teachers, and workers in essential manufacturing, transit, grocery stores and the postal sector, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
For those older than 65 and others in 1b who work for themselves, the process of setting up a vaccine appointment begins by emailing CSHDinfo@VDH.Virginia.Gov. Businesses with 1b employees not yet contacted by health workers are asked to email CSHD_esf8@VDH.Virginia.Gov.
More firms, like Walgreens and Walmart, are expected to join the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program in the future, but it is unknown when or how many doses the companies will be able to distribute each week, Avula said.
VDH requested CVS to open its vaccination appointments only to those 65 and older, according to Avula.
“There is a clear public health rationale for prioritizing people who are 65 and up," Avula said.
Four out of five COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Americans 65 or older, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Locally, at least 11,996 vaccine doses have been administered to county residents and 5,614 vaccine doses have been administered to city residents, according to VDH data. At least 948 Harrisonburg residents and 2,029 Rockingham County residents are fully vaccinated.
Three county residents and five city residents have died from the virus over the past week ending Tuesday, according to Virginia Department of Health data.
In total, 76 Rockingham County residents and 67 Harrisonburg residents have died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic, according to VDH data.
In the county, 5,765 cases have been identified and there have been 297 hospitalizations, while in the city, 5,485 cases have been identified and there have been 154 hospitalizations, according to VDH data.
