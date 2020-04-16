Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has shut down schools and sent unemployment claims skyrocketing, Harrisonburg City Manager Eric Campbell recommended that construction on the city’s second high school be put on hold for the upcoming fiscal year.
Campbell gave a budget presentation on Tuesday night, which included the following:
• It is not in the city’s best interest to secure bond financing for a second high school at this time due to major instability in the bond market.
• Without bond financing, the city would have to pay all construction costs incurred in fiscal year 2020-21 out of the city’s fund balance.
• Effects of the pandemic on the community are substantial, with soaring unemployment rates, declining tax revenues, and residents and businesses struggling to cover costs of rent, leases and mortgages.
• It is neither financially prudent nor in the community’s best interest to propose a property tax increase during the pandemic.
The Harrisonburg City School Board has been holding emergency meetings with its lawyer to discuss the new high school and its contract with Nielsen Builders. Another meeting is being held virtually tonight, said School Board Chairman Andy Kohen.
Kohen said he’s not surprised that Campbell presented a budget for the city that impacted the school division’s operating budget given the current situation. More will be known after today’s meeting, he said.
In December, City Council approved a contract with Nielsen to build the school on property between South Main Street and Interstate 81, south of Stone Spring Road.
Terms of the deal put the maximum construction cost at $87.2 million, with an opening in August 2022. Nielsen broke ground on the project shortly after the contract was approved.
In February, council approved issuing up to $141 million in bonds, about $105 million of which were to fund the high school project.
City spokesman Michael Parks said at the time that staff had begun the process to sell the bonds, which includes a review by ratings agencies, but did not issue them.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools could also face less funding from the state as it awaits the impact of Gov. Ralph Northam’s budget amendments on the operating budget for 2020-2021.
Northam had until midnight Saturday to submit amendments. Based on those amendments, the Virginia Department of Education will send resources to school divisions across the state to calculate the impact of the amendments on additional expected revenue.
