Harrisonburg City Council voted unanimously for the first approval of two necessary for the 2020-21 fiscal year budget at Tuesday’s meeting.
In the $281 million budget, funding for the city’s embattled Heritage Oaks Golf Course was reduced by $468,000 from the city manager’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2021.
Specifically, grounds management funding was reduced from $626,347 to $487,330, and clubhouse management was reduced from $429,318 to $330,435.
Since the proposed budget for 2020-21 was released, two petitions have been launched about the course. The first petition called for the cessation of using taxpayer funds to support the course, while a later petition was set up to show how many people back Heritage Oaks.
On May 3, roughly 400 supporters of keeping the course open walked the property in a protest.
City staff expect Heritage Oaks to be a $347,165 deficit next fiscal year, according to a proposed budget for 2021-22.
This loss grows to about $787,000 when combined with the debt service of about $440,000 on the course, according to city documents. The final payment of the debt service will be made on Aug. 2, 2029.
The city started to build the 205-acre, 18-hole course in the late 1990s, expecting it to turn a profit by 2006. It has always operated at a loss since opening in 2001.
Council members asked staff to set up a study to what extent Heritage Oaks can save or make more money at council’s May 5 budget work session.
At Tuesday’s meeting, councilman George Hirschmann asked why the course remained closed when other courses across the Valley were operational during the pandemic.
City Manager Eric Campbell said that since the employees of the course are city employees, they were treated as the rest of the employees when Gov. Ralph Northam issued the stay-at-home order.
“We decided that it was safer to go ahead with [Heritage Oak’s] employees to give them the same amount of leave, the same amount of safety, and it immediately affected the staffing levels,” Campbell said.
Members of the public are allowed to walk the grounds during the closure.
The final vote on the budget is slated for May 26.
In other business, there was a public hearing on the allocation of an available $936,000 for the Community Development Block Grant Program.
“The CDBG funds must be used for activities that benefit low- to moderate-income persons,” said deputy city manager Ande Banks, adding the activities must meet national objectives for the program.
Over $530,000 was slated for this year, but in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff is rolling over unspent funds from previous years, amounting to $88,124, and the city has received $314,293 dollars for the CARES Act, according to Banks.
He said the money sourced from the CARES Act must be used on COVID-19 related uses.
They included:
- COVID-19 Small Business Grant/Loan Program — $250,000
- COVID-19 Hotel Isolation — $10,000
- COVID-19 Meals on Wheels — $20,000
- COVID-19 Way to Go — $10,000
- COVID-19 Suitcase Clinic — $24,293
The hotel isolation is for homeless city residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Banks.
“These individuals needs a safe place to recover from the illness that does not put those staying in the shelters at risk,” he said.
The funding will reimburse the city for its expenses related to the effort, Banks said.
Michael Parks, the city’s director of communications, said Harrisonburg was not releasing the number of homeless residents who are recovering from COVID-19 in hotel rooms or naming the hotels they are staying in.
A CDBG committee decided which local groups that requested funding would receive it and at what amounts, according to Banks.
Groups that received funding included:
- The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority for the Harrison Heights renovation — $140,000
- The Harrisonburg Redevelopment and Housing Authority for its closing cost assistance program — $24,000
- City administrative costs — $106,853
- Valley Program for Aging Services Meals on Wheels — $20,000
- The Arc spArc Employment, SpArc Fit — $16,50
- James Madison University’s Institute for Innovation in Health and Human Services Suitcase Clinic — $22,645
- CASA Child Advocacy Program — $15,000
- Way to Go — $5,987
- Sidewalk connections on Vine Street and Water Street —$271,400 combined
Some requests for funding through the CDBG program were not recommended by staff.
They included:
- The Purcell Park renovations — $300,000
- Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Daycare Center — $16,100
- Pleasantview — $22,788
- Blue Ridge Legal — $8,000
Another point Banks brought up during the public hearing was an amendment for the 2017-2021 consolidated plan to include a new priority for infectious disease response.
In other news, council also approved $2.5 million for the School Capital Projects Fund for the stop construction order for the new high school, located between South Main Street and Interstate 81, and other outstanding bills.
At the end of the meeting, the council member and staff discussed testing availability in the city.
Harrisonburg had the fifth-highest rate of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the most recent data available Tuesday evening from the Virginia Department of Health.
“We want to do as much testing as possible in the city,” said Mayor Deanna Reed. “When that happens, our [number of cases] go up, we know that. But the way that we can see who is positive here in Harrisonburg and the way we can educate our community and know and help the people who are infected is to do more testing.”
On Saturday, the city will again be hosting free COVID-19 testing for anybody in the city regardless of which neighborhood they live in or if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
The testing will be available at Skyline Middle School and Spotswood Elementary School between 2 to 6 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to Parks.
Spanish, Swahili, Arabic and Kurdish interpreters will be on hand at the testing sites, he said.
“We encourage anyone in Harrisonburg that would like to be tested for COVID-19 to come take advantage of this event that Sentara and [The Virginia Department of Health] is providing for our community,” Parks said.
