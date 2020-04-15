From expected losses in revenue to the possible closure of some parks, Bridgewater Town Council had a variety of things up for discussion during its first meeting held through Zoom on Tuesday.
Keeping the meeting as normal as possible, council members and staff began their discussion with a look into the town’s finances and approving the treasurer’s report for March.
“March may be the last good month in the current fiscal year,” council member Bill Miracle said.
In the treasurer’s report for March, revenue was still within normal limits for consumer utility taxes and meals taxes, along with water and sewer rates. Town Manager Jay Litten said he expects a “significant decline” in the consumer utility tax and meals tax in the next month.
While revenue was steady in some areas, there has been a loss in revenue at the Sipe Center due to its closure.
“In March, we issued nearly $6,000 in Sipe Center refunds for canceled shows,” Litten said.
Litten also told council that the public hearing on the proposed fiscal 2020-21 budget will be held on April 28, and residents will be able to participate through Zoom. There are no proposed increases to real estates taxes, personal property taxes or machinery and tools taxes.
Other items on Tuesday’s agenda included an administrative report from Litten on how COVID-19 will be affecting future events, such as suspending the annual household hazardous waste cleanup day on April 18 and closing town parks to the public.
“We may have to close a park in the coming week or so, but we don’t know which one,” he said.
Litten also said the town intends to reopen for business when Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order expires, but maintain social distancing. The town’s Summer’s End celebration may have to be scaled down or canceled, but fireworks for Eve of Independence will still go on as planned.
To keep residents involved, town staff created a series of virtual town hall events, with the first town hall being April 21 featuring Quin Houff.
Houff, of Weyers Cave, signed onto race full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series with StarCom Racing for the 2020 season and will share his experience with residents through the virtual town hall.
Another way town staff are looking to keep residents supporting the community is by creating bumper stickers and flyers for business windows with the phrase “B-Strong” on them. The town is also looking to enhance its social media presence by offering tips for teaching at home and fitness classes online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.