The city of Harrisonburg will celebrate today as a holiday for the first time in honor of Juneteenth.
Mayor Deanna Reed called an emergency City Council meeting Thursday to consider marking the day the last enslaved African Americans learned they were free as an official city holiday.
“Inequality can’t be allowed to persist,” Reed said.
While the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the South in 1863, it wasn’t enforced in many places until after the end of the Civil War two years later. Confederate soldiers surrendered in April 1865, but word didn’t reach the last enslaved black people until June 19, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to Galveston, Texas.
Council’s unanimous vote followed an announcement two days earlier by Gov. Ralph Northam that Virginia would honor Juneteenth as a state holiday this year, and he asked lawmakers to make it a permanent one.
“It’s time we elevate this,” Northam said of the June 19 commemoration, according to The Associated Press. “Not just a celebration by and for some Virginians but one acknowledged and celebrated by all of us.”
The decisions come as the nation continues to have discussions of race, inequality and police brutality following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.
Also at Thursday’s meeting, council unanimously approved a resolution calling on the Virginia Safety and Health Codes Board to approve emergency regulations and standards for all workers during the COVID-19 pandemic to help protect the area’s poultry plant workers.
“I believe it’s critical,” Councilman Sal Romero said.
According to the resolution, Northam directed the commissioner of the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry to develop emergency regulations and standards to control, prevent, and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the workplace, a draft of which was released for public comment last week.
The resolution notes the high risk of contagion in meatpacking and poultry processing plants. Citing the Virginia Department of Health, the resolution says 335 poultry plant employees have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the seven factories in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County as of Wednesday.
Council members said some plants have done well in implementing new measures, but no standard regulations are in place.
“Some places adopted practices better than others,” Councilman Richard Baugh said. “This requires a leveling of the playing field.”
The resolution also says testing of all poultry workers at every plant has not been done in the Valley as it had been on the Eastern Shore, and as a result, the actual number of cases is unknown.
“This lack of information is dangerous for our community,” the resolution says.
The resolution says minority populations are disproportionately affected by COVID-19, and it quotes Virginia State Health Commissioner Dr. Norman Oliver as saying the disproportionate number of Latino individuals testing positive in the Valley is “probably related to the poultry plants.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.