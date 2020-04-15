City Council tabled an emergency ordinance removing the interest and penalties for businesses late paying their meals tax and transient occupancy tax.
The meals tax and transient occupancy tax rates are both 7%. Over April and May 2019, the two taxes brought in more than $3 million, according to Deanna Lam with the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office.
“City staff will bring back more information for us,” Mayor Deanna Reed said about tabling the measure at Tuesday’s meeting.
City Council did pass another emergency ordinance, which exempts certain residents and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic from the 10% late fee for utility bills, according to city documents.
Council members had voiced interest in staff looking at ways to make sure utilities stay on for residents, no matter their ability to pay, as well as removing fees for missed payments.
The ordinance waives the late fees for city utility services from March 30 to 30 days after the declaration of local emergency ends.
City Manager Eric Campbell issued a declaration of local emergency on March 15, three days after Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s state of emergency declaration.
On March 13, the Harrisonburg Electric Commission stopped disconnections for nonpayment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Also at the Tuesday meeting, City Council was presented the proposed fiscal 2020-21 budget of $281.24 million. The real estate tax would remain the same at 86 cents per $100 of value, according to Campbell.
According to Campbell, the proposed budget does not include any tax hikes, including increases related to the construction of the new high school.
The proposed budget also holds off on the utility increases that were proposed by Harrisonburg Public Utilities Department Director Mike Collins at the March 10 council meeting. The department is looking to raise water rates by 4% annually until 2031 and sewer rates 2.5% annually between 2022 and 2029 to pay for a slew of projects totaling roughly $60 million over the next 20 years.
Council and staff will have work sessions, and a vote on the budget is not expected until May.
In other news, council also approved the five-year Capital Improvement Program plan.
The plan is a slate of projects of $50,000 and above that are given a priority rating, according to Adam Fletcher, the director of community development.
The second high school is not included on the list since the cost was meant to be incurred this fiscal year, he said.
The plan is a roadmap to help the city plan for large projects, and the costs, dates and timelines of projects included in the program remain flexible, according to Fletcher.
In other business, council approved a request from Park Apartments LLC and Faith Community Free Methodist Church for a rezoning at 200-294 Rocco Ave. and 1690 S. Main St.
The two parcels are just over 11 acres, and the groups are looking to zone the site for medium- to high-density residential, according to city documents.
The plan is for construction of 60 apartment units on the western, southern and northern parts of the land, with 90 parking spots.
Elite Land LLC was given a special-use permit for outdoor recreational and leisure activities at 60 Carpenter Lane.
The plan is for a facility for Black Bear Gymnastics for private and group instruction for boys and girls, along with after-school programs, birthday parties and other related uses.
