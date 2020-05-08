City Council will have its first vote on the 2020-21 fiscal year $281 million budget at Tuesday’s meeting.
The budget must be approved by May 31, which requires two separate readings and approvals, according to city documents.
However, during various work sessions and council meetings, Harrisonburg City staff and council members have discussed that the budget will almost certainly need to be amended throughout the next fiscal year because of revenue declines fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Revenues have already dropped and city officials estimate that Harrisonburg will lose up to $4 million in projected revenue this fiscal year, which ends June 30, according to a May 4 press release.
In response, the city plans to lay off most of its part-time employees next week.
“This is absolutely something we did not want to do, but as we continue to see the financial turmoil to our businesses and families by COVID-19, it’s kind of important to remember that City Hall is facing similar struggles,” Mayor Deanna Reed said in an interview on Monday.
Councilmembers also have requested a reduction in spending on the city-owned golf course, Heritage Oaks, though an exact amount of difference will not be available until prior to or at the meeting, according to a memorandum about Tuesday’s council meeting by Larry Propst, the city’s director of finance.
At a budget work session Tuesday, council amended the community contributions to make sure eight nonprofit groups that had been denied funding in the proposed budget were given some economic support. The section of the budget for community contributions remained unchanged as council redistributed the funds from other nonprofits.
Council will also consider a resolution as a result of the Virginia Department of Transportation Roadway Inventory Management System, which began a process of converting paper-based accounts of roadways it economically supports in localities to a geographic information system.
During the review process, funding for several miles of both arterial and local/collector roadways are being transferred from VDOT support to local rolls.
The final accounting will result in an increase to the city’s annual maintenance payments by a little over $115,000 beginning in fiscal year 2022.
In addition, council will consider clarifying local ordinances on care of public trees, which has not been reviewed since 2004, according to city documents.
The public will not be able to physically attend the council meeting due to restrictions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, but residents will be able to call in via telephone at (540) 437-2687.
The meeting will be streamed on the city’s website at www.HarrisonburgVa.gov and on public education government television Channel 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.