City Council will consider approval for a Change Order for the agreement with Nielsen Builders for construction on the second high school at Tuesday’s meeting.
“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic consequences, the City anticipates suffering a significant decline in revenue, and has determined it would be imprudent to issue bonds at this time due to the volatile bond market,” read a document from Chris Brown, city attorney. “Therefore, the School Board and [Nielsen] have agreed to the attached Change Order which effectively halts construction of the new high school until next Spring.”
Council approved issuing $104.8 million in bonds to fund the high school project, which was slated to be completed by August 2022 at the site between South Main Street and Interstate 81. Maximum construction cost was put at $87.2 million.
The city was looking to issue up to $141 million in bonds for the construction and associated costs for the new high school and other projects, such as new lines to draw water from the South Fork of the Shenandoah River and for a new public works building.
The School Board unanimously voted to stop construction on the site at its last meeting earlier this week.
A public hearing on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2020-21 is also on the table for Tuesday’s City Council meeting, according to the meeting’s agenda.
The proposed budget, from the office of city manager Eric Campbell, is over $281 million and does not include any tax hikes.
Staff have repeatedly said the city is unsure of exactly how much revenue has declined due to the changes necessary to combat COVID-19.
The meals tax and transient occupancy tax together brought in more than $3 million in revenue to the city during April and May 2019, according to Deanna Lam with the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office.
The proposed budget can be viewed online.
Members of the public will not be allowed at the meeting, which will be broadcast live on TV Channel 3 and the city’s website.
Those interested in making a comment about the budget can do so electronically or by phone during the council meeting by calling (540) 437-2687.
In other city meeting news, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission will be having a discussion on Heritage Oaks Golf Course on Monday at 3 p.m.
