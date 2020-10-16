Virginia restaurant chain Country Cookin announced Friday it will be closing all of its locations permanently after a last day of service on Sunday.
"We are grateful to the many friends, guests, and wonderful employees who have been part of our Country Cookin family over the past four decades. We pray for health, safety and a prosperous 2021 for all," said Tom Dodson, president of the chain, in a letter posted on the company's website.
Dodson could not be immediately reached for comment.
The firm has been forced to close various locations during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to previous announcements on its website.
On Sept. 17, Dodson announced Country Cookin would be closing four of its locations in Lynchburg, Orange, Roanoke and Warrenton to consolidate business.
"Company and industry data show the majority of people are not yet comfortable eating at dine-in restaurants," said the Sept. 17 announcement from Dodson. "Dramatically lower guest counts combined with skyrocketing food and operational costs, after three months of government-mandated complete closure, have brought us to today."
Earlier that month, the company also announced the Madison Heights and Fredericksburg locations would remain closed permanently.
The Harrisonburg location has also been permanently closed.
Locations remain in Christiansburg, Culpeper, Lexington, Staunton and Troutville.
County Cookin was founded in November 1981 by Roger Smith, who died in 1998, according to the business' website.
Since 1998, County Cookin has awarded $240,000 in employee scholarships, also according to the chain's website.
