The Rockingham County CARES Fund is accepting applications from community service organizations to provide children's services, food, utilities and other COVID-19 relief efforts, according to a press release from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Foundation.
Applications were first accepted Thursday and applications will be accepted until the deadline on Oct. 28.
The fund has $250,000 and applications are available at the Community Foundation's website at www.tcfhr.org.
— Staff Reports
