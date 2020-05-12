Within the next two weeks, families of close to 5,000 students enrolled with Rockingham County Public Schools and more than 5,300 in Harrisonburg City Public Schools will be receiving a Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer card for food assistance.
As part of a plan approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, students who qualified for free and reduced-price school meals will receive a P-EBT benefits card worth the amount of meals they would have received from when schools closed in mid-March to the end of the school year.
For most families, that means they will receive $370 per child, said Gerald Lehman, director of food service for the Rockingham County school division.
“Students that were qualified in March will be qualified to receive a P-EBT card for what would have been the value of their meals,” Lehman said.
Those who are eligible to receive the card can use it at most grocery stores, with Lehman saying it is similar to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program EBT card system.
The purpose of the P-EBT food purchasing assistance benefit is to supplement existing food assistance and nutrition programs for low-income households during the pandemic, Lehman said in a press release. It would not replace meals provided through school programs during closures or the summer meal programs.
Lehman said those who receive P-EBT should continue to participate in other food assistance programs.
Nine schools in Rockingham County are being used as a meal pickup site twice a week after students were told they would not be returning to school due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meals are given out on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 6 p.m. at the following schools: Fulks Run Elementary School, Lacey Spring Elementary School, Montevideo Middle School, Ottobine Elementary School, Plains Elementary School, Pleasant Valley Elementary School, River Bend Elementary School, South River Elementary School, and Wilbur S. Pence Middle School.
On Mondays, students under the age of 18 can get four meals — two breakfasts and two dinners — and on Wednesdays they can get six meals. The idea is to have parents receive a large number of meals so that they don’t have to make frequent trips.
Lehman said in April that he has a service staff of cafeteria workers, bus drivers, teacher’s aides and administrators helping out at the food distribution sites.
Lehman said Monday that the meal pickup service will continue being held on Mondays and Wednesdays, and that the P-EBT card is intended to coincide with the meal pickup service.
