ROCKINGHAM — It has been more than a month since Charity Trissel tested positive for COVID-19, and her sense of taste and smell are feared to be gone for good.
Sitting at the dining room table with her husband, Cory Trissel, Charity pulled out her phone and opened the notes app that detailed every symptom she experienced. The process of recalling dates and which symptoms hit when lasted several minutes.
A health log at her fingertips, Charity started from the top.
“It felt like seasonal allergies or a hard-hit cold,” she said. “I had severe nasal congestion and no air movement through my nose.”
As a registered nurse at a local hospital, Trissel knew firsthand what symptoms patients had when they tested positive for COVID-19: shortness of breath, fever or coughing. Experiencing none of those symptoms, she refrained from getting tested.
From the third week of March to early April, Trissel continued to feel as if she had a bad cold. She lived with her husband and three children at their house in Rockingham County and continued her daily routine of going to work and caring for her family.
Within the first week of April, Cory Trissel began having headaches and cold symptoms, but still no fever. It was during that same week Charity lost her sense of smell and taste and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new symptoms associated with COVID-19 — one being loss of those senses.
Charity’s health log grew to include severe muscle and joint pain, tingling in the lips and headaches and, on April 11, she woke up feeling very different.
“I felt very off,” she said. “I had chest pressure, I couldn’t catch my breath, eating and drinking felt like work. ... I felt ridiculous because I felt I had a cold, but I went to the emergency room, got tested and was positive on that Easter Sunday.”
Charity spent the next week isolated from her husband and children as she self-quarantined in a camper behind her house that was offered by a family friend.
Cory was never tested for COVID-19, but due to the symptoms he had, both Cory and Charity were prescribed a variety of medications and vitamins.
Within three days of being put on medication, Cory was starting to feel normal again. He was able to complete daily work as a beef and poultry farmer without feeling a slight shortness in breath and was able to regain his sense of taste, but his sense of smell did not improve.
After seven days of being quarantined in the camper and on prescribed medication, Charity moved her things back into her home. Within hours, she was experiencing the worst symptoms she had to date.
“I couldn’t walk across the room without shortness of breath,” she said.
Charity also said she had chest pains in an area the size of baseball.
For two days, Charity said even when she was sitting she felt out of breath, noting that it was the worst symptom she experienced.
It would take another two weeks before Charity was be able to say she felt “human” again. Missing nearly three weeks of work, she said she was excited to go back to helping people on April 29.
“I feel like I am called to help other people,” she said. “But then I was exhausted [after working].”
From the moment her first symptom appeared in late March, to her testing positive for COVID-19 on April 12, Charity said the week of May 10 was the “first week I had most of my energy back.”
Charity said on May 14 that she still did not have a sense of smell, relying on her children to tell her what certain things smell like, and her sense of taste was only triggered by overly bitter or sweet foods.
“I can’t tell what I’m eating and studies don’t know if that’s permanent,” she said. “A week after medication, I got 30% of my taste back but no improvement since then and I am OK with whatever happens because there are people worse off than me.”
While, for the most part, Charity knows how she got in contact with COVID-19, she couldn’t help but question if she had contracted the virus from her 12-year-old daughter who came down with “COVID toes” in late January.
The Associated Press reported May 17 that “COVID toes” appear to be red, sore and occasionally itchy.
Charity and Cory took their daughter to the doctor where a series of tests were done, but nothing indicating COVID-19. Their daughter was sick for five weeks and missed two weeks of school.
Her first week back at school would end up being her last for the foreseeable future as Gov. Ralph Northam declared on March 13 that public schools would close in order to prevent the spread of the virus.
Charity said she does want to have her children checked, but the only way to be sure they could have had COVID-19 would be to do an antibody test, which Charity said she didn’t think labs would have antibody testing available for non-high risk patients.
During a time where strength was wavering due to illness, Charity and Cory said they were able to get through it with help from family and friends who dropped off meals and through their faith in God.
“The negative side is you feel like a leopard, like you have spots, but it was nice to see that side of humanity,” Cory said. “We did have a nice sense of peace throughout all of this, which I think was one of the blessings from God.”
