The Rockingham County School Board met Monday and received the last COVID-19 update it will get before students in grades second through eighth head back to the classroom next week.
The School Board decided that beginning on Monday, the remainder of the division’s elementary school students and middle school students will head back to the classroom two days a week using an A/B day model. This was the model originally approved by the School Board in early summer before pivoting to a mostly online learning model. Since school began in September, only prekindergarten, kindergarten and first grade students have been back in the classroom four days a week, as well as the division’s most academically vulnerable students.
Superintendent Oskar Scheikl gave an update Monday about how other school divisions are handling learning in the ongoing pandemic and what the numbers locally have been, as well as what the school division’s mitigation strategies are and will be.
Of the 132 school divisions in Virginia, 10 are meeting in person, 25 are partially meeting in person, 24 have an all hybrid model, five have a partially hybrid model and 68 are fully remote.
The 10 divisions meeting totally in person are mainly along the West Virginia line or in the southern-most part of the state.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks has increased by about 40 per 100,000, according to the Virginia Department of Health. But the figure is down significantly from the time the 2020-21 school year began.
The school division has created a dashboard for tracking the number of cases in the schools. There are seven active cases at this time — one at Broadway High School, two at John C. Myers Elementary School, one at Cub Run Elementary School, one at Mountain View Elementary School and two at Massanutten Technical Center.
From the beginning of the school year, students and staff have been required to wear masks at all times, except for designated mask breaks during certain times. Social distancing is being practiced, as well as frequent hand-washing and sanitizing of high-touch areas.
In addition, with the number of students in the buildings increasing, the school division will implement ventilation strategies, Scheikl said.
Of the students eligible to return to the classroom on Monday, 20% have opted to continue with the home learning academy. At the middle school level, the division expects to see about 40% of students in the building at any given time. The elementary school level will see 55%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.