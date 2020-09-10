A decision by Rockingham County to pay each deputy and firefighter an extra $2,500 in hazard pay through the CARES Act left some Harrisonburg first responders frustrated that they’re not also seeing additional compensation.
Harrisonburg Police Chief Eric English, whose last day is today, said he understood the concern, but the decision is up to City Manager Eric Campbell and City Council.
But, he said, he’s grateful his officers have gone above and beyond.
“We’re essential employees,” English said. “Staff has done an amazing job during very difficult times. I appreciate the efforts they have given to our citizens over this time period.”
Fire Chief Matt Tobia echoed English’s statements, saying it’s up to City Council to decide on hazard pay.
“We’ll continue to meet that mission regardless of what happens with the CARES Act funding,” he said. “We are operating under extraordinary circumstances. Our folks have been doing a tremendous job and will continue to do a tremendous job. We will continue to advocate strongly to encourage the city to continue to support its first responders. They have done a tremendous job making sure our first responders have the resources they need to do their jobs.”
He said the city has used CARES Act funding to make sure that all personnel have personal protective equipment.
City spokesman Michael Parks said the city doesn’t have plans to provide hazard pay for first responders. He said the city still plans to implement a 1.5% cost-of-living adjustment that’s scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1. A similar 1.5% increase that was to go into effect July 1 was scrapped.
“Right now, we have decided to go down that road,” Parks said. “If that goes away, we can have that conversation.”
On Tuesday, council formally established a 10-person CARES Act Advisory Task Force to help guide the city on how to spend the second round of $4.6 million in federal funding.
The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors opted not to create a committee. Instead, it allocated money to different departments. Part of that money is going to uniformed personnel.
Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said he’s grateful the county decided to give deputies some extra funding.
“Throughout this, we have remained open 24/7,” he said. “You have to respond to whatever comes along and, because of that, you’re sometimes put in situations with the highest level of exposure.”
He said following social distancing and other protocols isn’t always an option for first responders.
“First responders don’t really have that luxury,” he said. “If there’s a situation, you have to go handle it.”
He said a couple of deputies have contracted COVID-19, including at least one who caught it while doing his job.
“It’s 100% accurate,” Hutcheson said. “He got it responding to a call and being exposed to someone who had it. That’s a fact.”
Chief Jeremy Holloway of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue said he’s appreciative the county is providing hazard pay for his firefighters.
“Our guys have been running first line,” he said. “It’s definitely helpful for our personnel to be recognized.”
The county is also using CARES Act funding to purchase two self-cleaning ambulances.
