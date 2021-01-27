The Rockingham County School Board got an update Tuesday on the return-to-school plan that will go into effect on Monday for high school students who have not seen the inside of a classroom since March 13. Members also got an update on how the school division plans to do this safely.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County spiked after Thanksgiving, topping out at more than 1,100 cases per 100,000 people in 14 days. That number has come down slightly and is sitting around 883 cases over the last 14 days, said Oskar Scheikl, superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools.
Although these trends are heading in the right direction, it will be up to the school division to implement strict mitigation practices to keep students safe, which is the only way the school division can open up to more students, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
RCPS is constantly looking at trends in different states and parts of the world to inform what could happen here, Scheikl said. It is also following guidance from the VDH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"You hear it every day — we're either doing too much or too little," Scheikl told School Board members.
One area that RCPS is not making exceptions for is sports. Athletes are required to wear masks at all times, as are the teams that RCPS students play. This has led to a number of cancellations by other teams that do not play with masks, Scheikl said.
Any RCPS athlete who wants to play in the postseason is required to learn virtually during that time and quarantine for two weeks.
"We will not risk athletics bringing COVID in," Scheikl said.
On Wednesday, the first of four vaccination clinics was held, and 450 vaccines were given to teachers and staff members. Three more will take place at various schools between now and mid-February.
