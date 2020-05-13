Rockingham County is offering free, walk-up mobile COVID-19 testing on Friday at Covenant Presbyterian Church at 546 West Mosby Road from 2:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Interested participants are asked to wear a mask and maintain a minimum 6-foot distance from others. Four-hundred tests will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and do not require insurance.
The testing is available through a partnership between Rockingham County Department of Fire and Rescue, Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Air National Guard.
Harrisonburg City is offering up to 100 tests at Skyline Middle School and Spotswood Elementary School on May 16 from 2 to 6 p.m. through a partnership between the city of Harrisonburg, the Virginia Department of Health and Sentara RMH.
