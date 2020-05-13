The Rockingham County Parks and Recreation department may be able to start moving toward opening summer activities as discussion on when to start was held during Wednesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.
Kirby Dean, director of parks and recreation for the county, presented supervisors with a draft plan outlining what activities could start within the three phases outlined by Gov. Ralph Northam.
In phase one, Dean said he would like to start allowing small scale softball and baseball practices at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads starting next week, but with limitations.
Teams would have to be comprised of 10 or less people, including coaches, and teams with more than 10 players would have to establish two separate practice groups that would remain at least 50 feet apart at all times.
Parents would not be allowed within the Albert Long Fields and would need to wait in the adjacent parking lot. Failure to do so would lead to no field access.
A hand sanitizing station would be placed at each field and teams would be expected to utilize the stations at the start and end of every practice.
There would be no games played during phase one.
Supervisor Bill Kyger told Dean that “at some point we have to start letting kids be kids again,” and did not raise any opposition to allowing practices to start with specific guidelines to be followed.
Another area Dean would like to start during phase one is planning for summer day camp and after-school programs.
While the implementation of the summer day camp and after-school programs wouldn’t start until phase two, the logistics of operating the programs would need to be planned beforehand.
Dean said registration for the program would start June 2, with the program start date July 6. There would be no more than 10 people in a group and only three groups at each of the five sites available.
“There’s no guarantee,” he said.
If the program is accepted by the Board of Supervisors, Dean said he would need to begin the hiring process for staff as soon as possible. If staffing numbers are available, more groups can be considered to accommodate more children.
Phase two would also include allowing no more than 50 people on fields at Rockingham Park at the Crossroads and parents able to watch from outside the fence.
Phase three is yet to be determined, but Dean said he hopes to be back to business as usual, while remaining sensitive to the status of COVID-19 and any recommendations issues by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention or government.
Other items on the board’s agenda included the consideration of a public notice to allow restaurants in the county to offer outdoor seating at 50% of normal capacity and appointing board members to a subcommittee to be tasked with identifying areas in need that could use funding provided to the county by the CARES Act.
Casey Armstrong, assistant county administrator, presented the board with a drafted public notice that would temporarily waiver minimum parking restrictions to allow a parking lot to be used to accommodate outdoor seating.
The board approved the public notice with the condition it serve as a temporary waiver and would no longer be valid by phase three.
To serve on a proposed subcommittee, Kyger appointed Supervisors Sallie Wolfe-Garrison and Rick Chandler to look into organizations outside of fire and rescue who could benefit from the $7.2 million available in COVID-19 relief funds for the county, and Brent Trumbo and Michael Breeden to look into businesses.
The subcommittee will be working together over the next few weeks to identify areas where funding could be used.
