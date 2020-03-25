The Rockingham County Board of Supervisors affirmed the state of emergency declaration of March 14 during its meeting Wednesday in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The meeting was broadcasted electronically, marking a first for the board and one of an emergency circumstance.
“Tonight’s meeting is historical, in some sense,” Chairman Bill Kyger said.
As of noon Wednesday, there are two cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in Rockingham County, according to the Virginia Department of Health. The resolution stated that the county and the towns therein are facing a condition of extreme peril to the lives, health, safety and property of residents.
“That as a result of this extreme peril, the proclamation of the existence of an emergency and disaster is necessary to permit the full powers of government to deal effectively with this condition of peril,” the resolution states.
By declaring a state of emergency, Rockingham County can pursue federal reimbursement made available by the national designation declared March 13. It would also allow the county to allocate resources as needed in response to the coronavirus.
With the board’s approval, Rockingham County will be under a state of emergency until further notice.
The board also took action to adopt an emergency ordinance on the continuity of government.
“This is very important action we will be taking,” Kyger said.
County Attorney Thomas Miller said the emergency ordinance was not an easy decision, but recommended the board take action and reaffirm that action within 60 days.
The ordinance states that the COVID-19 pandemic makes it unsafe for groups of people to assemble in one location, including meetings of public bodies such as the Board of Supervisors, School Board, and Planning Commission.
If a public entity determines assembling a quorum in one location is unsafe, any meeting or activity can be held electronically. A public notice will be provided three days in advance before an electronic meeting is held.
All electronic meetings will be open to electronic participation by the public and closed to in-person participation.
The ordinance was adopted by the board, 5-0.
Also for Wednesday's meeting, all staff reports and committee reports were consolidated by consent unless pulled to take action, Kyger said. Action items included a declaration of surplus property and the approval of a jail roof bid.
Supervisors did not adjourn the meeting, but instead recessed to allow it to resume in the future. If it is not resumed by the time the board meets in April, it will adjourn the meeting before beginning the next one, Kyger said.
Board meetings will continue to be broadcasted through Zoom until further notice. The Board of Supervisors meeting room will remain open, but limited to 10 people.
The public hearing for the proposed county budget will also be held electronically, with staff looking into opening the public comment period early to allow county residents to provide comments through email or a letter. Other outlets for public comment are being explored.
