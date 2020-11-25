Cases continued on a record upward trend in Rockingham County as the number of COVID-19-related deaths of county residents was on course to outpace COVID-19-related deaths in the city, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
There were 18 new virus cases reported in Rockingham residents Thursday, bringing the new seven-day average to 24 — the highest point since the beginning of the pandemic.
On Saturday, 47 new cases were reported in Rockingham, the single highest day of new cases in the county.
The second highest single day was Sept. 12, with 41 new cases, followed by Nov. 20, when 38 new cases were reported.
The number of deaths of county residents with COVID-19 has begun to catch up with the number of deaths of city residents, according to the latest data from the Virginia Department of Health.
In spring, an outbreak at Accordius Health on South Avenue in the city lead to the deaths of 22 residents.
A further 15 city residents have died out of the 3,422 diagnosed with the virus since the first presumptive positive case on March 12.
In Rockingham, 36 residents with the virus have died and 2,194 county residents have contracted the virus, according to data provided Thursday by VDH.
Also as of Thursday, 149 Rockingham County residents with COVID-19 were hospitalized and 103 Harrisonburg residents with COVID-19 were in the hospital.
On Thursday, the seven-day average of new cases was 33.3 as 25 new cases were reported in Harrisonburg.
Before Sunday, the last time cases spiked in the county was mid-September, around two weeks after James Madison University announced it was going online.
Harrisonburg COVID-19 cases spiked to record levels around the time JMU began in-person classes.
On Sept. 1, the school announced it would be moving most classes online due to a "sharp uptick" in student contracting the virus and a dwindling ability for JMU to provide beds for students to quarantine.
Students returned to in-person instruction on Oct. 5 as the school set up new systems to limit the spread of the virus.
Harrisonburg reported 143 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 8 — the highest single day of new cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
Sept. 8 also marked the highest point of the seven-day average of new cases in the city at 73.29.
A few days later, Rockingham County also reached its then record point of new cases on Sept. 12. That day, there were 41 new cases in the county and the seven-day average new-case count was 19
The seven-day average of new cases in the city has remained higher than over the summer, even after JMU's new regulations went into effect as the student's returned to in-person learning for the fall semester on Oct. 5.
However, the seven-day average in the city has remained far lower than when in-person learning began at the university in late August.
COVID-19 patient deaths and cases have increased rapidly over the past two months, according to local, state and federal health data.
