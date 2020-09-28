For the past two and a half weeks, Rockingham County Public Schools students have, for the most part, been learning virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Only the school division’s youngest and most academically vulnerable students have been in the classroom.
While the school division’s goal is safety, the hope has been schools could reopen at some point for more students. At a meeting Monday night, the School Board received an update from Superintendent Oskar Scheikl about where the school division is at, what the region is experiencing in terms of positive COVID-19 cases and what the recommendation from the Virginia Department of Health has been.
Prior to the presentation by Scheikl, public comments submitted online were read and over a dozen were from parents imploring the School Board to adopt a hybrid model of learning, citing everything from technology issues, inconsistent assignments being sent out and the mental health of students learning from home.
The factors affecting whether to open up school more involve the local economy, number of COVID-19 cases and availability of testing, Scheikl said.
Some of the things that have gone well so far, he said, include virtual learning for many, physical distancing and face masks in school. Some of the things that have not gone well include connectivity issues and Zoom interactions.
The Virginia Department of Health has made a dashboard available to the public that breaks down various metrics that diagnose the “healthiness” of the community and the burden of the virus at the moment.
Current VDH data does not indicate that the community is in a “safe zone” in terms of COVID-19 cases.
“Numbers are not quite where we want them to be,” Scheikl said. “You can’t bring all the kids back on the same day. You just can’t.”
However, mitigation strategies have been working well for in-person learning, making a hybrid model of learning more feasible. According to Scheikl, the expectation is that the School Board will make a decision about reopening schools at its Oct. 12 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.