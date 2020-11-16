PENN LAIRD — Drew Miller wanted to make his students know how excited he was to see their faces after months of quarantine.
But when masks need to be worn to keep all parties safe, how could the Montevideo Middle School principal show his students how excited he was?
He got one of the those masks that are see-through in the mouth area. The idea was to let the students see his smile. Miller said with a laugh that the effect was more off-putting and creepy than intended.
"You know 'Silence of the Lambs?' Hannibal Lector? Yeah, I look like that," Miller said.
But masks or no, see-through or otherwise, the excitement to have students back in the building after so long was palpable.
On Monday, about 40% of students in grades second through eighth in Rockingham County returned to the classroom. Today, another 40% will return to the classroom.
The School Board moved from an almost fully virtual learning model to an A/B day model, with one half of students attending school on Mondays and Thursdays and the other half on Tuesdays and Fridays. About 20% of parents of students in these demographics decided to remain in the home learning academy.
Prior to Monday, Montevideo Middle School, one of the largest middle schools in the county, had only 30 students, Miller said. It created a much different feel than when 700 students are in the building, which was the case before March 13, when Gov. Ralph Northam shut down the remainder of the school year for in-person learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
So for eight long months, the school sat mostly empty. As someone who has thrived on the energy of being a middle school principal and teacher for the past 14 years, it was a sad and surreal reality for Miller.
"The best thing about my job, there is so much energy," he said. "For the past few months, it's felt more like a large TV production studio than a school."
But that changed on Monday, when about 220 kids returned to the classroom, with another 240 returning tomorrow. Miller was surprised to see that no "B" day students arrived at the school accidentally on Monday.
With the exception of some tiredness and first-day jitters, despite it being toward the end of the first semester, the day went smoothly, Miller said.
Figuring out the logistics of buses has been a challenge, as well as navigating the school's stairwells, which have been designated one-way, either up or down. But students have been patient and are learning the protocols of attending school during a pandemic, which includes mask wearing, except when eating, and social distancing.
Lunch has become a creative endeavor. While the weather is nice, students and teachers are going to use being outside as a way to effectively social distance while not wearing masks. Miller even got creative and purchased some wedding tents with the help of COVID relief funds in the hopes of being able to extend the outdoor activities into the colder months.
"The year of 2020 is all about flexibility," Miller said.
Ventilation has also become an important issue for the school. On average it is being recommended that fresh air get pumped into the classroom five to six times an hour. Currently, Montevideo is averaging eight air changes an hour.
Because the school is so big in terms of its student population, the division is using mobile classrooms to make social distancing work. For those spaces, fancy HPA filters are being used to pump in fresh air.
Jennifer Woofter, a chorus teacher, is using a mobile classroom space. She is also teaching both in-person and via Zoom, sometimes at the same time.
On Monday morning for her first class, she had five in-person learners and seven students over Zoom at the same time. Since it was the first day, Woofter didn't feel like she was having trouble balancing the two different audiences, but adjustments might have to be made as they get into more complex lessons.
Students sing with their masks on, Woofter said. They're just going to be doing it for shorter bursts of time until they can get used to singing while wearing masks.
There are many adjustments that had to be made to safely allow students back in the classroom, but having them there at all has made it all worth it.
"It's nice to see everybody again. The energy is good, like the first day of school," Woofter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.