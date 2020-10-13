Rockingham County students in grades second through eighth will return to the classroom two days a week starting next month.
Superintendent Oskar Scheikl presented a plan at Monday's School Board meeting for transitioning from mostly virtual learning to a hybrid model of learning for elementary and middle school students. Currently only prekindergarten, kindergarten and first-grade students, as well as the most academically vulnerable students at the higher grade levels, are in school four days a week.
The plan was approved over the summer by the School Board before the division had to pivot to a virtual model. The hybrid model will send students, with the exception of high schoolers, back to the classroom two days a week beginning Nov. 16. There would be a rotating A and B day for students to limit the number of students in a building at any given time.
Parents would have a choice to not send students back to school and continue with the Home Learning Academy, but middle school students would only have access to synchronous classes with teachers two days a week as opposed to the four days a week they currently have.
The new plan is being proposed based on data from the Virginia Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Virginia Department of Education, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Health Organization.
The number of cases of COVID-19 in the area was also taken into account. The school division has had 15 confirmed cases: one at Montevideo Middle School, six at Massanutten Technical Center, four at Central Office, two at Elkton Elementary School, and one each at East Rockingham High School and River Bend Elementary School.
High school students will remain online for the remainder of the semester.
An email to parents went out Monday informing them of the change. If parents want to opt for the Home Learning Academy option, they need to inform their school by Friday.
Teacher changes are inevitable for some students.
The comments on social media focused on two big topics -- why high school students could not return to school as well, and disappointment that middle school students who choose the Home Learning Academy will lose two days a week with teachers, even though the amount of time will be the same due to longer Zoom classes two days a week.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools is staying the course with its virtual learning plan for the remainder of the semester, according to Superintendent Michael Richards.
