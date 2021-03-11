Misty Morris’ son turned 5 years old in July. Normally, the turning of 5 signifies enrolling in kindergarten, a huge milestone for any family.
But 2020 was about as abnormal as it gets in all aspects of life, especially education. That coupled with the fact that Cason was on the young side anyway for entering kindergarten, turning 5 in the latter half of the year, informed the Rockingham County parent’s decision to hold Cason back a year and enroll him in kindergarten in the fall of this year.
“The ultimate decision was because of things being so different than normal,” Morris said. Cason did another year of preschool this year and is “definitely ready” to attend Peak View Elementary School in the fall, his mother said.
Morris isn’t the only parent who made the decision in the midst of virtual learning and limited in-person education to keep their kindergarten-aged child out of school for an additional year.
According to USA Today, kindergarten enrollment for the 2020-21 school year was down about 16% nationally. At the state level, Virginia has seen about a 12% drop in kindergarten enrollment.
Locally, Rockingham County Public Schools saw a drop of about 100 students in kindergarten this year. While some fluctuation is normal for incoming kindergarten classes, this represents about an 11% drop in enrollment. Harrisonburg City Public Schools stayed relatively immune to the national trend of lower kindergarten numbers this year, seeing only a 15-student difference in enrollment.
According to Larry Shifflett, assistant superintendent for innovation and learning for RCPS, this is a larger than normal drop in enrollment, and it will remain to be seen whether the numbers bounce back for the 2021-22 school year when the hope is that all students will be back in the classroom five days a week.
Kindergarten enrollment is always a tough thing to predict. Unlike other grades that can be extrapolated by moving a current class up a grade level, there isn’t anything to go on for kindergarten.
“Some years, we’ll have a large kindergarten class across the division and then you wait a year and those numbers are back to normal,” Shifflett said.
Although kindergarten enrollment occurs up until the day before school starts, this week has been the school division’s push to get as many rising kindergartners registered as possible. Therefore, the division will have a better idea of how many students to expect next year next week. Fluctuations in kindergarten enrollment affect staffing and how many additional teachers might be needed at a given school.
Grant Hosford, an education expert out of California and CEO of codeSpark, a software platform that teaches elementary school students computation skills and coding, said it is hard to say how the pandemic will affect the division’s youngest students and whether a parent’s decision to skip kindergarten for a year was a beneficial one or not.
The burden of figuring this out will fall on first-grade teachers, who will need to be extra vigilant in identifying the signs that students have fallen behind.
“Teachers really have to resist the urge to go back to business as usual,” Hosford said.
Whether kindergartners were in the classroom this year, learning virtually or sitting the year out, the pandemic has had a huge effect on them that will be felt next year, Hosford said.
It’s also shown that virtual learning doesn’t work well for kindergarten students who need to play, run around, learn what school is all about and that they can be successful. According to Hosford, who creates software to learn online, studies have shown that kindergarten students don’t have much of an attention span of more than 20 to 30 minutes before needing to move on to another task or play activity.
In that sense, choosing to wait to enroll students in kindergarten, as opposed to have them learn virtually, could be the more beneficial decision.
Hosford said first-grade teachers are going to need support in the coming school year at the district level, to allow for more time for assessment to see how the pandemic year really affected students and where they are at grade level wise.
