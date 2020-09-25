At a Rockingham County School Board meeting on Monday, Superintendent Oskar Scheikl will discuss plans for reopening school, according to the School Board agenda.
Currently, only prekindergarten, kindergarten and first-grade students, along with some more vulnerable students at the higher grade levels, are doing in-person learning four days a week. Wednesdays are virtual learning for everyone.
It was originally the plan over the summer for all students to be in-person two days a week. However, concern over the COVID-19 pandemic forced the School Board to amend the plan.
Scheikl has said that he will recommend opening school to more students as it becomes safe to do, while working with the Virginia Department of Health and other officials.
Scheikl will give an update on what's next, based on data, at Monday's meeting.
The meeting will be livestreamed, and the link for the meeting will be added prior to the start of the meeting at 7 p.m.
RCPS has not announced any COVID-19 positive cases since school began on Sept. 10.
-- Staff Report
