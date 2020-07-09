Small businesses located in Rockingham County and various incorporated towns will be able to apply for the COVID-19 small business grant program starting Monday, but funds are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The grant program, which was approved by the Board of Supervisors on June 24, is funded by $500,000 the county received from the CARES Act and will be used to provide funds to support rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, payroll and similar expenses for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As stated in the approved copy, the program is the most efficient and effective way to distribute resources to small businesses in the county and seven towns.
“Small businesses are what make our community and seven towns so unique,” said Josh Gooden, economic development and tourism coordinator for the county. “By offering the grant program, Rockingham County is able to distribute funds to support the businesses that have been impacted the most by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The COVID-19 shutdown hit the retail, restaurant, administrative services and travel-related sectors, causing many non-essential businesses to close for months.
To qualify, a business must be in the retail, hospitality, entertainment, employment and administrative services or travel-related sectors and have between three and 50 full-time employees on-site in the county. Applicants must have gross annual receipts less than $2 million and experienced a revenue loss of 25% or more due to COVID-19 when compared to average revenue from the past two years.
Businesses with three to 25 full-time employees are eligible to receive a grant worth $5,000, while businesses with 26 to 50 full-time employees can receive a grant of $10,000.
Locally owned franchise businesses are eligible for grant funding.
For the review process, a grant review team will meet the week of July 27 to review applications received from Monday through July 24. If applications are approved, payments will be distributed starting Aug. 3.
If the initial $500,000 does meet the demand for funding, the grant review team will report to the Board of Supervisors with a recommendation to see if additional allocation from CARES Act funds is needed.
If there are additional funds remaining for grants, a second application period will be opened.
