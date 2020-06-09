It’s official — the effects of COVID-19 have caused Rockingham County’s proposed budget for fiscal 2020-21 to decrease by more than $9 million, causing the Board of Supervisors to consider adopting a budget of $376.1 million instead of the original $385.3 million.
Included in Wednesday’s agenda for the Board of Supervisors meeting is a letter from the finance department outlining changes to the budget since being presented in April.
The board will consider adopting the proposed budget during Wednesday’s meeting after being stalled by the Rockingham County School Board, which was expected to vote on its proposed budget Monday.
After revised estimates were provided in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the finance department wrote, the budget had been reduced to $376.2 million. Due to revised estimates, additional changes caused the budget to drop down to $376.1 million.
Trish Davidson, director of finance for the county, said on May 26 that spending levels had to be adjusted, but all were minor. It was the school division’s budget that would have the most impact on the county’s proposed budget.
Compared to the proposed school operating fund to the amended, there was a decrease of more than $3 million.
There were a few last-minute changes that resulted in a budget change, including the contribution to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board being reduced by $73,000 after planned salary increases were removed. Other organizations also removed salary increases, resulting in a decrease of an additional $33,393.
The capital projects fund was reduced by $830,000 and the Massanutten Technical Center fund was cut by $211,377.
If the board approves the budget, it will also be approving specifications that would give Davidson the authority to transfer funds within the same fund as long as the transfer does not cause an increase to the appropriated budget, as well as all unexpended funds in the capital fund on June 30 to be amended to the fiscal 2020-21 budget.
The budget will go into effect July 1.
Other items on Wednesday’s agenda include honoring deputy LaVonne Turner and holding a public hearing on a proposed fee structure for the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority.
Turner, who has worked for the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years, retired June 1 and will be recognized by Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson and the board for her service.
Starting at 6 p.m., the Lake Shenandoah Stormwater Control Authority will meet to allow residents located within the Lake Shenandoah watershed to voice comments or concern regarding additional fees that could be coming to their real estate bill in December.
A public hearing was scheduled for March 18 to allow comments on the proposed fee structure for property in the watershed, being an average total estimate of $276.19, but due to conflicts from COVID-19, the hearing was postponed.
Fees were calculated based on rooftop square footage at the rate of 10 cents per square foot.
Lisa Perry, director of environmental services, said in February that the median fee could be $219.55, and town home owners could pay $80 a year.
Those who would be billed are property owners located within the watershed of Lake Shenandoah, including, but not limited to: Barrington Subdivision, Briarcrest Subdivision, Bridlewood Subdivision, Chestnut Ridge Subdivision, Congers Creek Subdivision, Crescent Ridge Subdivision, Cullison Creek Subdivision, Hamlet Hill Estates, Highland Park Subdivision, Kentshire Subdivision, Lake Pointe Subdivision, Lake Pointe Village Subdivision, Lake View Golf Course, Lakewood Subdivision, Massanetta Springs Conference Center, Massanetta Springs Cottage Community, Preston Lake Subdivision, Quarles Business Park, Spring Oaks Subdivision, Sunnyside Retirement Community, Taylor Grove Developments I and II, Taylor Spring Subdivision, Town and Country Landing and Wellstone Subdivision.
The northern boundary is set by Harrisonburg-Rockingham County line with approximately 0.73 miles of boundary on the southwest side of Spotswood Trail and roughly 0.34 miles on the northeast side of Spotswood Trail.
According to the authority’s letter answering frequently asked questions, the reasoning for only residents within the Lake Shenandoah watershed paying the fees is due to not every area in the county having flooding issues as a result from urban stormwater.
“It it were so, costs would likely be greater per parcel and would extend well beyond the 10-year borrowing proposed for the authority and may limit how and when the urban flooding from stormwater in the Lake Shenandoah watershed could be addressed,” the letter stated.
Perry said Feb. 13 that estimated costs for expenses were $150,000 for engineering, $2 million for the acquisition of properties and easements, $800,000 to $2.4 million for construction of mitigation strategies and $200,000 for ongoing operation and maintenance costs over 10 years.
Those who would like to speak during the public hearing can attend the meeting in-person or electronically. Written comments should be addressed to Casey Armstrong at the Rockingham County Administration Center.
