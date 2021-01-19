Harrisonburg resident Jean Gochenour, 88, said she never felt the need to learn the ins and outs of computers. But on Monday, what would have seemed reasonable this weekend suddenly became a barrier for Gochenour and many others over 65 to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
On Monday evening, the Central Shenandoah Health District announced that people in the 1b group are eligible to receive vaccinations. However, they would need to send an email to CSHDinfo@VDH.Virginia.Gov to begin the process to register.
For Gochenour, that's a bridge too far — she doesn't even own a computer — despite the fact she's eager to get inoculated.
“I’m 88 years old and I would love to get my shot because I know several people that passed away from this virus, and you know, at 88 years old, I’m knocking at death’s door, but I don’t want to go any sooner than I have to go,” Gochenour said.
Those in the 1b group include adults over the age of 65, child care providers and K-12 teachers, and workers in essential manufacturing, transit, grocery stores and the postal sector, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
With Monday's announcement, access to broadband and computer literacy or access to someone with those resources became a requirement to getting vaccinated.
Local leaders and health district representatives are working on solutions to make sure no one like Gochenour or someone without broadband also in the 1b classification falls through the cracks.
In the meantime, county residents who do not have broadband, an email account or a computer can call county fire and rescue staff, who will do what they can to direct the caller to vaccine registration resources, according to Jeremy Holloway, chief of Rockingham County Fire and Rescue.
On Tuesday morning, Rockingham County elected officials and staff reached out to the Virginia Association of Counties to find a solution to the issue of vaccine registration via email, according to Bill Kyger, Rockingham County District 4 supervisor.
Kyger said the limitations of online enrollment for residents 65 and older was a concern.
Eight out of 10 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Americans 65 and older, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.
"There are a lot of older people like me who are in retirement, and I don't know what internet costs, and if you're living on a fixed income, maybe you can't afford it," Gochenour said.
Kyger said he registered his 86-year-old neighbor using the email system on Tuesday after the announcement.
Health officials are “going to have to use every mode of communication to get people enrolled,” Kyger said.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine require two doses and have both been approved for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Central Shenandoah Health District spokesperson Laura Lee Wight said Tuesday that the health district understands that requiring registration through email presents difficulties. As of Tuesday afternoon, she said health district staff were not setting up vaccine appointments for those in 1b over the phone, but they are working on such a system.
“We have a lot of people in the community who are not served by the internet and we are ramping up efforts right now" to get eligible and willing people registered for vaccines, she said.
Health care advocates, friends and other family members with access to the internet and email can sign up their friends, family or charges through the CSHDinfo@VDH.Virginia.Gov email address, according to Wight.
She said those without access to the internet or email can reach out to their primary care providers since VDH will be coordinating with them for vaccine distribution.
In addition, CSHD is partnering with local groups such as Valley Program for Aging Services to help get the word out to as many older members of the community as possible about ways to sign up for a vaccine appointment.
She said a concurrent challenge the district is facing is the supply of vaccine doses.
When the vaccine rollout plan for 1b was being developed over the past months, it was developed with 75 and older people in mind.
Though it is a positive change to add people 65 and over to the 1b phase, it also impacts an already limited supply of vaccines, he said.
“We didn’t get extra vaccines,” she said.
CSHD has been inundated with calls from people in the 1b category about how to set up an appointment to be vaccinated, Wight said.
During the Governor’s Summit on Rural Prosperity in October, Gov. Ralph Northam said roughly 660,000 Virginians do not have access to broadband.
It is hard to gauge how many people in a certain locality do not have access to broadband, according to Trish Blackwell, spokesperson for the BARC Electric Cooperative, which covers Bath, Alleghany and Rockbridge counties.
If an internet service provider reaches several homes in a census block, it is flagged that all homes in the census block have broadband access, she said.
In 2017, the cooperative started a broadband initiative to reach areas with no other options, according to Blackwell.
“We live in a digital world, and when you don’t have access to that kind of service, it makes things even more difficult,” Blackwell said.
And broadband is an increasing issue during the pandemic as teleworking, remote classes and doctor appointments have become more common. Broadband access has been a major issue for representatives running for election such as Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, and Democratic Sen. Mark Warner.
“This crisis, more than anything else in the last 20 years, has highlighted the broadband gap that left too many Americans, and too many Virginians behind," read a statement from Sen. Mark Warner in a Tuesday email to the Daily News-Record. "That has been the case since March – with millions of Americans unable to meaningfully engage in telework, online education, and telehealth during the pandemic — and it’s true now as we see the barriers to vaccination efforts that broadband gaps present."
As of Monday, the total number of Rockingham County cases of the novel coronavirus surpassed the city’s total number of cases since the virus was first detected in the area in March.
The county has recorded 5,097 cases, 258 hospitalizations and 63 deaths, while 55 city residents have died from the virus, 142 have been hospitalized and a total of 5,080 cases identified, according to data accessed Tuesday.
