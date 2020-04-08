In the 45 years Mary and Jack Whitley have been married, the only time they were separated was when Mary had to travel for work.
The couple were “joined at the hip,” Mary said, from the moment a manager at the bowling alley they both worked at introduced the Bridgewater College and James Madison University graduates to each other.
“And that was it,” Mary said.
The rest is history.
Then COVID-19 happened, and the 45 seconds it took for Mary to drive and see her husband in assisted living felt like hours.
“It’s been so difficult,” she said.
Long before Mary and Jack reached retirement age, they knew Bridgewater Retirement Community would be their future home. When Jack was attending Bridgewater College, he had a number of friends living in the area who had family members living at Bridgewater Retirement Community — back then known as The Home.
It was never a question of where they would go, but rather when they would get there.
In 2007, the question was answered when Jack was diagnosed with progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative disease involving the gradual deterioration and death of specific volumes of the brain.
Over time, the disease affected Jack’s motor skills, speech, vision and ability to swallow, making it necessary for him to be taken care of at all times.
For nearly two years, Mary spent more time with her husband than she would in her own home. Before lunch, Mary would see Jack, clean his C-PAP machine, put away his laundry and have the next two meals together.
When it was time for the nurses to help Jack get ready for bed, Mary returned to their home in the Bridgewater Village community, which could be seen from Jack’s assisted-living facility window.
“The bulk of my day was just spent with Jack,” Mary said.
Mary’s daily routine of seeing her husband was altered on March 13 when Bridgewater Retirement Community limited visitation to the public. For the next four days, Mary continued her routine, while keeping her three children updated.
The last time Mary saw Jack was March 17 — the day visitation to Bridgewater Retirement Community was closed to everyone, including independent living residents.
The couple began keeping in touch through phone calls, and when there was a nurse or CNA available to help, Mary and Jack were able to see each other again through a FaceTime call.
The couple were also able to keep in touch with their children and grandchildren when Bridgewater Retirement Community gifted iPads to various households in order to stay connected while apart.
“While it’s not face to face, it is still a lot of personal contact, and if I could find a way to use a bucket truck, I would be outside his window,” Mary said.
It was a Tuesday when Mary was no longer able to see Jack in person and by the following Wednesday, Mary would have to face one of the most difficult experiences of her life — not being able to see her husband when he was in the hospital.
Three weeks ago, Jack broke his hip.
“The hardest part I ever had to do, I think, is when he had to go to the hospital and have that surgery in his frail condition and to not be able to be by his side,” Mary said. “That was just heart-wrenching.”
While Jack was recovering from surgery, his children and grandchildren made cards for him so he would be able to receive a card every single day. During phone calls, his two sons would share some things that reminded them of Jack throughout their day.
With help from staff, Mary said she received a surprise phone call last Thursday from Jack.
“They let me watch his physical therapy, and he walked down a hall for the first time,” she said. “I knew he would get excellent care, but I didn’t expect the love and that has been so wonderful.”
As her time once spent caring for her husband became free, Mary said she has been spending her days doing a “lifetime of the little things,” such as gardening, re-reading her favorite books and doing some spring cleaning.
“Where I spent so much time with Jack previously, it’s so new and fresh to be home,” she said. “It is like I am rediscovering our home, which has been delightful. It is like Christmas all over again.”
And despite living during a time of uncertainty and change, Mary continues to be inspired by Jack and his ability to remain strong throughout 13 years of having progressive supranuclear palsy.
“I tell our kids, ‘just look to your dad’ ... he is so strong,” she said. “I am so grateful to have been married to him.”
When Mary is able to see Jack again, she already knows what she will do.
“I will just grab my sweet man and kiss him and hold him and not let him go until he tells me enough is enough.”
