As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to decline in the Shenandoah Valley, so too have cases of the virus on college campuses.
James Madison University has not reported spikes in cases since one in the fall, which required students to be sent home for a month. When students came back, the school began randomly testing a portion of students from each residence hall each week. In addition, students were tested before being allowed to come back to campus following winter break.
The measures seem to be working. There are 23 active cases, with only three new positive tests being reported by the University Health Center on Monday. More than 97% of quarantine beds are available on campus.
With few exceptions, the number of COVID-19 cases reported at JMU has been declining daily since mid-March.
More than 27,000 tests have been conducted on campus since the new semester began in January.
Eastern Mennonite University had virtually no cases of COVID-19 since mid-February. There is one active case on campus, and there have been 121 confirmed cases since August, as well as 49 self-reported cases.
EMU saw a slight uptick in positive cases at the end of January, which caused classes to go online for a week. It had almost no cases since.
Bridgewater College had no active COVID-19 cases for two weeks. The college has had 71 cases since the first of the year.
Rockingham County and Harrisonburg City public schools students returned from spring break on Monday. Only RCPS keeps track of COVID-19 cases through an online dashboard accessible by the public.
According to the RCPS COVID-19 dashboard, there are only two active cases, one at Cub Run Elementary School and one at Mountain View Elementary School.
