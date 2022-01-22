With the omicron variant surging across the country it is no surprise that area school divisions are also seeing the affects of this highly contagious COVID-19 variant.
As of Friday, Rockingham County Public Schools had 123 total active cases. RCPS had 1,379 total cases since school began in August. Hundreds more students are also out of school to quarantine after having an exposure.
The top five schools for total cases are:
- Broadway High School: 148
- Massanutten Technical Center: 112
- Spotswood High School: 111
- Turner Ashby High School: 103
- East Rockingham High School: 92
Spotswood High School leads the total active cases statistic with 18, followed by Broadway High School and John C. Myers Elementary School.
The Rockingham County School Board will meet in closed session on Monday to discuss the legalities of mask wearing following Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order lifting the school mask mandate and making masks optional.
Harrisonburg City Public Schools does not keep a list of active cases on its COVID-19 dashboard but is reporting 507 total student cases and 126 total staff cases since the end of August when students returned to school.
There were 558 students, and 20 HCPS staff members in quarantine as of Friday. The school with the highest quarantine rate was Harrisonburg High School with 218 students out of school, 11% of HHS's student population.
Breakdown of total cases by school:
- Bluestone Elementary School: 54
- Keister Elementary School: 44
- Smithland Elementary School: 37
- Spotswood Elementary School: 68
- Stone Spring Elementary School: 36
- Waterman Elementary School: 55
- Elon Rhodes Early Learning Center: 32
- Skyline Middle School: 77
- Thomas Harrison Middle School: 63
- Harrisonburg High School: 167
Harrisonburg City Schools Superintendent Michael Richards has made mask wearing mandatory despite Youngkin's executive order.
A group of Chesapeake parents have already brought forth a lawsuit against Youngkin in the hopes that the Supreme Court of Virginia strikes down the executive order.
