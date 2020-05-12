LURAY ― Sixteen residents at Skyview Springs Rehab and Nursing Center in Luray have died after contracting COVID-19, the facility's administrator Jill Irby said Tuesday.
Irby added she was unsure why all of the facility's fatalities were not reflected in the Virginia Department of Health's latest report.
“We call and report to them daily,” she said.
The Luray nursing home reported on May 5 that eight residents had died. The number of deaths rose to 14 on Friday.
Due to patient confidentiality, Skyview is not releasing any further information about the 16 deaths, Irby said. “All residents at the facility, whether with a confirmed case or not, are being treated in accordance with the recommendations and expertise of the best medical professionals available," she said.
Irby said that both the staff and residents are thankful for the support shown by the community.
"We are deeply appreciative of the support," she said. "Page County has been tremendous in supporting us."
In total, 77 of the 129 COVID-19 cases reported in Page County by the VDH as of Tuesday were linked to Skyview ― about 60%.
Two of the facility's residents remained hospitalized.
In an April 26 news release, state health officials said that 59 residents at Skyview had tested positive for the novel coronavirus. An additional 18 of 117 staff members also tested positive, Irby said ― 10 of whom have since recovered and returned to work.
Irby added that no additional residents have tested positive since the facility reported the outbreak and that about 15 residents have recovered, but the facility hoped to begin retesting staff and residents in the coming week. At the onset of the outbreak, the 120-bed facility housed about 113 residents.
Page County saw its first death associated with COVID-19 on April 29.
According to Tuesday's report by the VDH, a total of 280 of 736 cases (about 38%) in the Lord Fairfax Health District — which includes Page, Shenandoah, Warren, Clarke and Frederick counties, as well as the city of Winchester — were linked to one of 15 reported outbreaks in the region.
Within the local health district, seven outbreaks at long-term care facilities have been reported. As of Tuesday, the Lord Fairfax District had reported 23 deaths — 12 in Page, seven in Shenandoah County, two in Frederick and one each in Warren County and Winchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.