The COVID-19 Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Response Fund distributed just over $100,000 in grant funding to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, Lacey Spring Community Food Pantry, Emmanuel Episcopal Church Food Pantry, Valley Program for Aging Services, The Salvation Army Harrisonburg Corps, New Community Project/Vine & Fig, Hope Distributed Community Development Corporation, Church World Service Refugee Resettlement, Elkton Area United Services, Way to Go, Inc., First Step, Harrisonburg Rockingham Child Day Care Center, Second Home Learning Center and Open Doors.
The Response Fund, a joint partnership of The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, has raised over $195,504 as of Friday and was founded to provide funding to community-based nonprofit organizations that provide access to food and safe shelter.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.