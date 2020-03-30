The COVID-19 HR Community Response Fund, founded jointly by The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, announced Monday it has raised $140,345.
The fund, announced March 17 to centralize resources for local nonprofits, will help with recovery efforts from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two groups have identified several areas where funds are needed, such as essential medicine and food to be delivered to area residents who are isolated or quarantined, costs of living supports for rent, mortgages and utilities, and workers who may be impacted by the closure of the business they work at in the wake of the new coronavirus' spread.
Phase 1 of funding will focus on nonprofits providing assistance with access to food and access to safe shelter. Nonprofit organizations may access the mini grant application at https://www.tcfhr.org/covid-19-nonprofit-funding/. Application deadlines are April 15 and April 29.
