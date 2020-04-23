The COVID-19 HR Community Response Fund — formed jointly by The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County — said in a release it planned to distribute another $100,000 to local nonprofits today.
Those receiving grants in the latest round include Valley Program for Aging Services, The Salvation Army Harrisonburg Corps, New Community Project/Vine & Fig, Hope Distributed Community Development Corp., Harrisonburg-Rockingham Child Day Care Center, Second Home Learning Center, Open Doors, Our Community Place, Mercy House Inc., United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley, People Helping People, Bridge of Hope, City of Harrisonburg, Blue Ridge Legal Services, West Rockingham Food Pantry, and Mihret Medical Supply.
The second round of grants comes a week after the organization announced a second anonymous gift of $20,000.
— Staff Report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.